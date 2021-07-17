Does Lorde Have A Boyfriend? What We Know About The ‘Solar Power’ Singer’s Love Life

New Zealand singing sensation Lorde has been one of the world’s hottest pop stars since first breaking onto the scene back in 2013. Since then, the 24-year-old artist has sold more than five million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and an MTV Music Video Award. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her next album, Solar Power. But what about Lorde’s boyfriend? Is she dating anyone? Here’s a look into the pop star’s love life.

Did Lorde Ever Date Jack Antonoff?

(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Jack Antonoff is a musician and record producer who’s worked with tons of top talent, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, and Carly Rae Jepsen. He’s also the ex-boyfriend of actress Lena Dunham, whom he dated for five years from 2012 until 2017.

Antonoff produced Lorde’s 2017 album, Melodrama, and had been helping her put Solar Power together when the COVID-19 crisis hit in 2020. Luckily, she and the producer were able to continue their work while in quarantine, meeting regularly over FaceTime. Last May, the “Royals” singer asked her fans to be patient, saying the new album would take time but would be worth the wait.

“Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity,” she said. “In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive.”

Because Lorde and Antonoff have become so close and spend so much time together working on her music — both virtually and in real life — fans have long speculated that the duo are or were at some point romantically involved.

But Antonoff addressed the rumors himself in a 2018 tweet, writing: “Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.”

Apparently, these two are just close friends who make beautiful music together.

Lorde’s Ex-Boyfriend Is James Lowe

We do know about one of Lorde’s ex-loves — photographer James Lowe. Reportedly, the pair were dating when she first became famous. Much was made about their age difference at the time, as she was just a teen and he was seven years her senior. But the pair were clearly dedicated to each other and their relationship that lasted until sometime in late 2015.

When Lorde’s second album, Melodrama, was released in 2017, it was pretty obvious that many of the songs on the record were about the breakup. And the singer openly admitted that the lyrics for the single “Green Light” were about her first big breakup, which we know was with Lowe.

“The song is actually about a heartbreak,” she said in a 2017 radio interview. “And it’s not something that I really am used to writing about. It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that. It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards.”

Is Lorde Currently Dating Anyone?

So what is Lorde’s current relationship status? According to reports, she has been happily involved with music executive Justin Warren for a number of years. Warren, who’s 17 years older than Lorde, has worked with a number of high-profile performers (in addition to his girlfriend), including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Eminem.

Rumors of a relationship between Lorde and Warren first started swirling all the way back in 2016, when the pair were spotted together frolicking on the beach. Though the pair denied that they were dating at the time, it’s become clear over the past few years that the two are an item. But neither have officially confirmed that they’re dating, clearly preferring to keep their private life away from the public eye.

In fact, Lorde has become very low-key when it comes to her life outside of the musical spotlight these days. The singer completely scrubbed her Twitter account and only has a few Instagram posts, all of which are related to the release of her upcoming album. In a 2020 interview with Interview magazine, she explained that she made a conscious decision to disconnect from social media and focus on more important areas of life. “Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country,” she said.

We certainly don’t blame her for wanting to focus on serious issues and keep her love life to herself. But we’re glad to know she’s happy!