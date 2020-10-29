Looking Back At John Travolta And Kelly Preston's Beautiful Relationship

Building A Family And Dealing With Tragedy

By the time of the couple’s Paris wedding, Preston was already two months pregnant with her and Travolta’s first child, a boy named Jett, who was born in 1992. Several years later, in 2000, they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Ella Bleu. In 2009, during a family vacation to the Bahamas, Jett tragically passed away after suffering a seizure. In the aftermath of their son’s death, Travolta and Preston were caught up in an extortion attempt by two individuals seeking to gain $25 million from the actor. In testimony as a witness for the extortion case, Travolta admitted that his son was autistic and suffered from seizures every five to ten days. The case eventually ended in a mistrial, and Travolta later credited his family and Scientology for helping him cope with the loss of his firstborn.