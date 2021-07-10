‘Lonely’ Tom Cruise ‘Terrified’ Of Dating Again, ‘Separated’ Himself From Friends?

While he is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, it’s hard to deny there isn’t some mystery about Tom Cruise. Now known for keeping mum on all aspects of his personal life, one tabloid alleged that the actor is living in a world of extreme loneliness and isolation. Gossip Cop investigates.

Living A Life Of Loneliness?

After putting his Colorado home on the market for $39.5 million, Life & Style claimed in April that Cruise was living a life of loneliness. “The house just holds too many memories,” an insider told the magazine, pointing to exes Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes who stayed at the estate previously. Cruise now lives alone. “Little by little, Tom has separated himself from friends and industry colleagues and left Hollywood largely behind. He’s one of the biggest stars in the world. But he’s also one of the loneliest,” the source spilled.

Weird Work-Life Balance?

“Tom’s sole focus is his work. Making movies is the only place where he finds joy,” the insider said. The Mission: Impossible actor was in the UK filming the seventh installment of the series when the story was published. “He rarely goes out at all. If he’s bored, he’ll binge watch kitschy British shows or work on mastering the perfect cup of tea,” the all-knowing source alleged. “It’s not a stretch to say Tom now lives a bizarre life in London. He’s gotten pretty eccentric. He’s got a thing for the guards at Buckingham Palace and will take long walks in the rain to see them.”

As for his love life, the source claims Cruise is “terrified of picking the wrong woman” and that a lot of his loneliness stems from a lack of a relationship.“He does wish he had someone, but trust issues get in the way. He says he’s fine this way but really it’s kind of sad.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

It’s funny that the publication says Cruise’s work is his only source of joy, then goes on a mini-rant about his love of British culture. If Tom Cruise was constantly visiting Buckingham Palace and hanging out with the guards, the paparazzi would be snapping photos of him constantly. This is just one of the several reasons that this piece that doesn’t make sense, along with the idea that he’s selling the house due to loneliness and that he is terrified of dating. This whole article is weird bizarre hearsay from a very chatty but suspiciously unnamed problematic source.

Cruise does love his work and busies himself with every project he does, including doing his own stunt work. His work ethic and dedication to his job have not stopped tabloids from running stories saying he is finding love on set. In Touch claimed he was dating castmate Vanessa Kirby and the Globe claimed Cruise was torn between Kirby and Hayley Atwell. Clearly, the tabloids can’t make up their minds whether the Top Gun star is lonely or not.

More News From Gossip Cop

Truth About Tom Cruise’s Relationship With Suri

Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Files For Divorce From Wife Of 12 Years

Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Elton John And More: Celebrities Who Changed Their Names