'Lonely' Ryan Seacrest 'Regretting' Putting Career Over Love Amid Health Crises: Report

Is Ryan Seacrest “lonely” and “regretting” his devotion to his career, which the star fears he’ll never find a woman to spend the rest of his life with? A tabloid claims the American Idol host’s “recent health woes” were a major wake-up call that made him realize he’d taken his previous partners for granted. Gossip Cop looked into the report and came to a different conclusion.
According to this week’s National Enquirer, “lonely” Ryan Seacrest has been “devastated” by his break up with Shayna Taylor. His recent health scares this year have also made him realize that what he wants, even more than success and money, is “another shot at love.” Now, however, Seacrest supposedly fears he may never find a woman to spend his life with. A source told the outlet,
He’s starting to feel cursed. Ryan now realizes he put his career before his personal life one too many times – and may suffer for it forever!
The tabloid, referring to Seacrest as a “workaholic,” went on to note several of his reported health scares, including the outlet’s own report claiming Seacrest was suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. There was also an incident on American Idol where Seacrest appeared to be slurring his words as his eyelid seemingly drooped. This, the tabloid insisted, sparked concerns that Seacrest had suffered a stroke. With all those incidents happening in one year, the source said, “Ryan now realizes life’s too short to go it alone.”
It’s like it’s finally dawned on him he’s not invincible and not so self-sufficient after all. He’s tried to dodge the marriage thing most of his adult life, and now he’s regretting it big-time!
Sources also “squealed” to the outlet that Seacrest, who’s long been a producer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was “gutted that the massive cash cow” was ending. “He’s been wallowing in self-pity,” the tattler opined.
Now he understands that his empire isn’t going to last forever…and he has no one at home to share his concerns with!
Though Seacrest “may have all the money in the world,” insiders now say he’s fearful that the price, sacrificing her personal relationships, might have been too high. “Ryan has had a rough year,” an insider concludes. “He’s desperately hoping he’ll find someone who can share his successes and help him through the troubles!”
Gossip Cop has already debunked this tabloid’s claims about Ryan Seacrest’s mental and physical health many, many times. Almost every claim the article made about the status of Seacrest’s health has been proven, definitively, to be false.
The outlet also missed an opportunity to mention its report that alleged Seacrest was possibly going blind due to self-administered Botox shots. Reality does not match the Enquirer’s description of events, though that has yet to stop the tabloid from continually pushing its debunked narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband
Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen