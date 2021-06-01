‘Lonely’ Robert De Niro ‘Ailing And Broken’ Amid $500 Million Divorce From Wife?

Is Robert De Niro neglecting to take care of himself as he recovers from an injury from the set of his latest movie while he struggles with his divorce from Grace Hightower? A tabloid reports that the 77-year-old actor is “working like a dog” to keep up with his bills and is “essentially all alone.” Gossip Cop has taken a look at the report and can explain what’s really going on.

Robert De Niro ‘Broken Down,’ ‘Lonely’?

This week’s issue of the National Enquirer comes with an article titled, “Broken-Down De Niro Hobbling On One Leg!” The tabloid refers to “lonely legend” Robert De Niro as an “ailing and broken man.” According to sources supposedly close to the actor, De Niro was forced to fly home to New York from Oklahoma after suffering an “excruciating” muscle tear in his leg while filming Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Now that he’s back on his home turf, De Niro isn’t doing well, a source snitches. In fact, the tipster gleefully insists, he’s downright struggling to “keep his spirits up” as he contends with both the leg injury and his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Grace Hightower. “He’s not taking care of himself because he’s essentially all alone,” one insider claims.

The outlet goes on to note that De Niro’s lawyers claimed Hightower’s “extravagant lifestyle” drove the actor to take on as many acting jobs as he could to keep up with her demands. The trifecta of De Niro’s “advanced age, workload, and stress from the divorce” have been heavily weighing on the actor and father of six. “He should be retired, enjoying life — but instead he is working like a dog to pay his bills,” the source glumly concludes. “But at this point he has no choice.”

Gossip Cop’s Not Convinced

Gossip Cop finds it interesting that the outlet would mention comments Robert De Niro’s lawyers made in court when those comments directly contradict some of its claims. According to De Niro’s lawyers, he isn’t interested in retiring. Rather, he’d like to continue acting, but just at a more moderate pace than he’d been allegedly forced into.

“Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” the lawyer stated before adding, “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?” The tabloid is entirely correct in its statements about the divorce, but everything else rings false.

De Niro is most certainly taking care of himself following his injury. Though it’s hard to know his reasoning for certain, it’s likely that De Niro returned to New York in order to be closer to his family as he recovers. He certainly took a break from filming so he could focus on his recovery, so it would appear that he’s not “working like a dog” at the moment. Although the divorce has been far from harmonious, and despite his unfortunate injury, De Niro is most definitely not “broken.” This tabloid is clearly just taking advantage of the actor’s recent injuries to rehash his divorce drama. Gossip Cop isn’t buying it.

This outlet has proven itself to be an unreliable source of information about Robert De Niro in the past. Gossip Cop already busted the Enquirer’s claims that the actor was melting down over his divorce and other legal problems. A few years back, we busted the tabloid for its bizarre article claiming Cher was angry with De Niro for a snub she’d received at his restaurant. This disreputable tabloid is constantly printing misinformation, so it’s no surprise that we struggle to take any of its claims seriously.

More News From Gossip Cop

Residents Say Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Worst Neighbors Ever’?



Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez ‘Used’ Her ‘For Money And Fame’ During Their Time Together?



Julia Roberts’ Marriage ‘Struggling’ After Living Apart From Her Husband?



Thong Jeans – The Latest Controversial Denim Trend



Whoopi Goldberg Leaving ‘The View’ Over Health Scares, Ongoing Feuds?