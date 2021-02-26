‘Lonely’ Renee Zellweger Rescued By Tom Cruise?

Was Renee Zellweger so lonely that she had to be rescued by Tom Cruise? Last year, a tabloid reported that she was looking for love. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story. Here’s what we uncovered.

Renee Zellweger’s Romantic Crisis

In 2020, NW had claimed that Renee Zellweger was having a major life crisis. Without offering anything context as to what the actress was “suffering” from, the magazine said that friends of Zellweger had hoped that Tom Cruise would “swoop in” to rescue her. A source further revealed that Cruise “had his work” cut out for him because the actress was “quick to shut people out.”

Gossip Cop quickly corrected the article and pointed out that the report was just a recycled version of a similar report we busted from Star around the same time. The tabloid had also alleged that had also alleged Zellweger was “lonely” and isolated despite winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal as Judy Garland, This report was honestly no different. The magazine offered no details as to what was causing the actress all this stress and sorrow. As for why Tom Cruise, the tabloid also didn’t reveal why “friends” of the actress hoped that he would be the one to rescue her.

Tom Cruise’s Relationship With Zellweger

The actor, who co-starred in the sports drama Jerry Maguire alongside Zellweger, was publicly thanked by the actress during her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards in 2020. Aside from her gratitude towards her former co-star, there wasn’t much more to indicate that Cruise needed to rescue Zellweger or that she even needed saving. From our take, the magazine was just taking a cheap shot at a successful, single actress who seems to very happy with her life.

Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the tabloid’s distasteful piece, as it has concocted several other incorrect reports about Zellweger before. In 2020, NW reported that Jennifer Aniston and Renee Zellweger were fighting over Brad Pitt. Interestingly, this was around the same time the magazine asserted that Zellweger was “lonely.” This is another example of how contradictory these tabloids can be. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous story when it came out.

Most recently, a separate tabloid, the National Enquirer alleged that Zellweger had become “rail-thin” after adopting a 500-calorie diet. Citing doctors that didn’t even treat the actress, the outlet claimed that the actress was lonely and dieting and exercising her pain away. Again, there goes the idea that the actress is isolated. Gossip Cop busted the absurd story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Kanye West’s Got A Celebrity Suitor Of His Own After Divorce Filing

Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury