Logan Paul’s Girlfriend: Who Is He Dating In 2021?

Logan Paul is just weeks away from facing Floyd Mayweather in the boxing match of the year, but curiously, some fans are more concerned with the current status of his love life than his athletic aspirations. After all, Paul didn’t rise to fame using obnoxious pranks alone. Plenty of people deem the vlogger a total hunk, and they closely track his dating history via social media. Right now, the word on the street is that Logan Paul’s girlfriend is TikTok star Charly Jordan. Will she be in his corner come June 6th? Find out if the rumor is true, then check out our timeline of Paul’s previous (and very public) relationships.

Who Is Logan Paul Dating In 2021?

Logan Paul is currently rumored to be dating fellow social media personality Charly Jordan. The model and DJ has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Fans first speculated that the two might be an item back in April when Jordan attended Jake Paul’s fight versus Ben Askren.

The TikTok babe posted behind-the-scenes footage from the weekend and even tagged some of Paul’s closest friends in her posts. One source claimed that she then followed Paul on a trip to New York City.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Getting a lot of reports Logan Paul and TikToker Charly Jordan are allegedly dating. I’m told Charly recently travelled with Logan to New York. She was also at Jake’s fight in Atlanta, and from her stories appeared to be sitting behind Logan’s mom. pic.twitter.com/XxpjajK93E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021

Neither has gone on the record to confirm they’re a couple. However, they appeared to inch their way towards making things official earlier this month. Watch them cuddle in the footage posted below:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Logan Paul and new alleged girlfriend Charly Jordan appear to be slowly making their new relationship public. pic.twitter.com/P9f4asIOeY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 3, 2021

Perhaps Jordan’s recent breakup is one reason they are taking things slow. In March, she participated in a bizarre YouTube video with her ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder. The two talked through their break-up for fans, and Holder was left wiping tears in front of the camera.

Weeks later, the two were in an awkward situation when they both attended Jake Paul’s fight. Holder posted a cryptic tweet which many people believe is a reference to Jordan’s new relationship:

It’s crazy how fast someone can fuck your night up — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) April 18, 2021

Paul isn’t very discreet about his relationships with women. The wannabe boxer has been involved with fellow YouTube stars, Instagram models, and legitimate actresses. And that’s not counting flings, such as the one he had with Call Her Daddy podcaster Alex Cooper. Check out a quick timeline of Paul’s most noteworthy relationships.

Jessica Serfaty

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Paul’s longest relationship was to Jessica Serfaty. The couple dated between 2014 and 2016 and filmed a number of vlogs together. However, they generally kept the details of their relationship under wraps, and the reason for their break-up is unknown.

Serfaty, an America’s Next Top Model alum, is four years older than Paul and has a long history of dating celebs. Former beaus include Joe Jonas and Ed Westwick. She was even once spotted leaving a restaurant with Justin Bieber.

She also has a bit of a messy history. In 2016, while she was dating One Direction’s Niall Horan, her ex-husband Ididia Serfaty told the Daily Mail that she had pretty much abandoned her child to chase fame.

“She doesn’t see Roman as regularly as you’d like to hear,” said Ididia. “We’re in Arkansas and she’s in LA. In fact it’s in our divorce decree that she can fly him out to California once a month as long as he’s not missing school. But what she takes is just six weeks in the summer.”

He also revealed that she didn’t see her son last Christmas. “But she’s young. She’s probably not thinking about us,” he continued. “It’s hard not to think of yourself when you are trying to build a Hollywood career.”

Chloe Bennett

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

In July 2017, the internet had a meltdown when Paul was spotted making out with his Valley Girl co-star Chloe Bennet. Their Hawaiian getaway came about a month after Bennet split from her boyfriend of four years, Austin Nichols. The new couple addressed the situation in a video titled, “IS CHLOGAN REAL?“

Bennet stood by Paul’s side through his worst scandal. In January 2018, he posted video footage of a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest.” The decision almost led to Paul’s cancellation. Others questioned why the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress would date someone like him in the first place.

hey @chloebennet I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul? just wondering why you would do that — s a d (@softghostboi) July 11, 2018

Alas, the relationship ended in October of that year. In March 2020, Paul (surprisingly) remained a gentleman as he reflected on his time with Bennet.

“I’m really, really happy for her,” he said on an episode of IMPAULSIVE. “I think with us, it was just a timing thing. So many relationships are about timing, in general. Life is about timing. I say often, I was born in the right generation… timing can be attributed to so much of one person’s success in pretty much any vertical—relationships, career, personal life.”

Corina Kopf

Paul’s next girlfriend was social media star Corina Kopf. The babe of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad has 1.76 million YouTube subscribers (even though she hasn’t uploaded content in a year) and 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

The couple first caught our attention in January 2019 when they were spotted at a Lakers basketball game together. Neither confirmed the relationship while it was taking place. However, in February 2019, Paul used some choice words to describe their arrangement.

“Look, she’s a grown-ass woman,” he said on an episode of IMPAULSIVE. “She can do whatever she wants. Go bust down, get your clout, run through the YouTubers. Do you. I’m not gonna try to stop her.”

Kopf didn’t take kindly to the suggestion that she slept around with other vloggers.

damn some men are so disrespectful in the way they talk to women… your mother would be so proud :,) — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) February 19, 2019

Sounds like this split was anything but amicable.

Josie Canseco

(Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

Paul spent 2020 in lockdown with Playboy and Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco. The couple was first seen holding hands at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in January, but Paul didn’t confirm his taken status until May.

“It was a crossing of L.A. circles,” he told ET. “She’s over here and I’m over there and we crossed circles one night…It’s [expletive] serious. It’s pretty serious. Yeah.”

Logan accidentally revealed that they broke up in November 2020, when he referred to Canseco as his ex-girlfriend on IMPAULSIVE.

“I’ve always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public,” he said. “So I don’t feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don’t feel like it.”

It was a pretty mature reply, but not enough to satisfy his ex’s dad. In 2020, former MLB player Jose Canseco expressed his dislike for Paul. He even challenged him to a fight to defend his family’s honor.

“He seemed like a very nice young kid—to me, seemed a bit on the arrogant side,” said Canseco. “But, then all of the sudden they broke up.”

“I gotta give you the final details, they will come up… but you know, it left me with a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth,” he continued.

Paul relished Canseco’s threats. “No problem,” he tweeted. “I love smashing Cansecos.”