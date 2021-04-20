Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul: Which YouTuber Has The Higher Net Worth?

Talk about the ultimate sibling rivalry. For years, Jake Paul and Logan Paul have used social media to attract huge followings and massive internet fame. But how can a casual observer even tell the difference between the two? The brothers are always pursuing the same avenues to stardom: both have YouTube channels, both have acted and dabbled in music, and both are trying to pivot to careers in professional boxing. We can’t help but wonder if this means that their fortunes are the same, too. We did some digging to find out how Jake Paul’s net worth compares to Logan Paul’s net worth. Learn which of the Paul brothers has bragging rights to a bigger bank account.

It’s hard to differentiate the careers of Jake and Logan Paul. The brothers both got their start in 2013, posting videos on the now-defunct Vine app. When the service shut down, the Pauls moved to YouTube, where they’ve shared attention-seeking stunts and shocking content on their individual channels.

Their strategy worked. Despite having as many haters as they do fans, Jake and Logan have 20.3 and 22.9 million subscribers on their respective channels.

Perhaps the only difference between the Pauls is Jake’s two-year stint as a Disney star. From 2016 to 2018, he appeared as Dirk Mann in the series Bizaardvark. Logan has also made TV and film appearances (including a guest role on his brother’s show), but they are limited to bit parts.

Another minor distinction is the level of controversy they attract. Jake, 24, is connected to a laundry list of scandals and legal problems. We’re not just talking about his sham marriage to Tana Mongeau and feuds with rival influencers. In 2017, the younger Paul faced threats of a public nuisance lawsuit; three years later, he was charged with participating in a riot that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Logan, 26, has a rap sheet that’s shorter but more notorious. In 2017, he filmed content from Japan’s Aokigahara—a forest known for being a suicide site. The elder Paul was blasted in the media for uploading footage of a deceased man he discovered in the woods. He tried to make amends by donating $1 million to suicide prevention agencies, but his reputation remains permanently stained by the tasteless decision.

Logan Paul And Jake Paul Both Have Taken Up Boxing

As their audience gets older and weary of the same predictable content, the Paul brothers have switched up their approach to remain relevant. Their latest stunt is their foray into professional boxing. Logan hasn’t exactly fared well; in November 2019, he lost his only professional match to British YouTuber KSI via split decision. However, the loss hasn’t stopped him from moving forward in the sport. An exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather has been pending since December of last year.

Meanwhile, Jake has a 3-0 record, and none of his fights have had to go the distance. His most recent win was a first-round TKO against former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

The public is divided over the Pauls’ latest pursuits. Critics say they’re ruining boxing; skeptics say it’s all a publicity stunt; fans say they are reviving a dying sport. But one thing everyone can agree on is that it has led to a ginormous payday. In December 2020, after knocking out opponent Nate Robinson in the second round, Paul told ESPN that he made at least $10 million for the fight.

“[I made] a lot,” he said. “Eight figures… my deal was built into the back end structure of how the event performed and, the event performed incredibly well.”

Watch the match below and see if you agree with Paul’s declaration that he “will be the biggest prizefighter in the world.”

What Is Logan Paul’s Net Worth in 2021?

Logan Paul has come a long way from his days as an Ohio college kid. As of 2021, his net worth is estimated at $19 million. However, his annual earnings are unpredictable. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he made $12.5 million in 2016, $12 million in 2017, and $14.5 million in 2018. By 2019, it dipped to $10 million.

We expect the number to spike when—or if?—the Mayweather fight takes place. Until then, Paul is hardly struggling. In 2017, he paid $6.55 million for a massive estate in Encino, California. And a week after losing his boxing match to KSI, he added a million-dollar, 80-acre desert compound to his real estate portfolio.

What Is Jake Paul’s Net Worth in 2021?

As for Jake Paul, his last net worth estimate came in at $20 million—a figure that’s certain to be undervalued in 2021. MMA Fighting reports that Paul’s base salary for the match was $690,000, plus an undisclosed percentage of pay-per-view profits. According to the younger of the Paul brothers, last week’s fight versus Askren generated $75 million.

At the end of March, he sold his Calabasas mansion for $6.15 million, or $775,000 less than what he paid for it in 2017. But that’s not necessarily a sign that he’s in dire straits; in March 2021, the Miami New Times reported that he relocated to Miami and is pursuing a side gig as a venture capitalist.

Paul and business partner Geoffrey Woo recently launched Anti Fund “to help the most ambitious startup founders build the next generation of consumer, e-commerce infrastructure, and creator platforms.” Time will tell if it adds further to his extraordinary wealth.

It looks like Jake currently edges out his brother in terms of net worth. But in the fickle world of viral superstardom, things could change in the blink of an eye. Stay tuned to see how high Logan and Jake can go.