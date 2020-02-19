By Brianna Morton |

It’s only been about a month since Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau called it quits on their five-month marriage, but it seems Mongeau has already moved on…to Jake’s older brother, Logan. Mongeau and her former brother-in-law were photographed on an apparent lunch date on February 17 and looked to be very cozy with each other. This isn’t the first time the brothers have gone after the same lady, though it’s still unclear what the relationship status is between Logan and his brother’s kinda ex-wife.

The Jake Paul-Logan Paul-Tana Mongeau Love Triangle

Speculation began swirling after photos of Logan and Mongeau having lunch together in L.A. surfaced online. The two were photographed with their arms around each other. The photographers were even able to snap a few pictures of Logan planting a tender kiss on Mongeau’s head.

The online interest only spiked when Mongeau released a Tik Tok video a day later featuring herself in the passenger seat of a car being driven by Logan. In the short video, Mongeau lip syncs the words, “Ay yo, really hot boyfriend check!” before turning the camera to face Logan, who flashes a peace sign.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the two are actually dating, however. Logan has an entire series of videos on his YouTube channel dedicated to pranking Jake. Mongeau has also created trolling videos in the past by claiming to be in made-up relationships, like she did with Noah Cyrus, only for it to turn out to be fake.

Is this a habit in the making?

Still, it’s interesting that these two YouTube stars are linked together since this isn’t the first time Logan Paul has moved in on one of his younger brother’s exes. Back in 2017, Jake accused his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet of cheating on him with his brother in a tweet. Though he later deleted the tweets, screenshots were taken before Jake had the chance to erase his words from the internet for good.

Violet ultimately admitted to hooking up with Logan after Jake wouldn’t let her come along on a ski trip with his friends. In Shane Dawson’s docuseries, The Mind of Jake Paul, both Violet and Jake address what happened from their own perspectives. Violet contends that it was a one-time hook up, telling Dawson, via J-14, “I hit up Logan and was like, ‘Let’s hang out.’ Then me and Logan hooked up and I’m still disgusted by it. It’s not who I am and it’s not who I ever wanted to be.”

Jake Paul, however, claimed the relationship had been going on longer than that, though he defended Logan. “[Logan] basically said, ‘Oh I didn’t think you guys were actually a thing and that you were actually dating.’” Regardless, the affair proves Logan isn’t exactly above going after girls his brother had previously been involved with.