Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Cruise with his arm around Katie Holmes in 2007 Celebrities Tom Cruise Upset Over Katie Holmes’ PDA with Emilio Vitolo?

Is Tom Cruise mad at his ex-wife? As Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr pack pages with PDA, one report says Cruise is furious. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Stop With The PDA, Katie!’ According to New Idea, the burgeoning romance between Holmes and Vitolo is upsetting Cruise. The Interview with the Vampire star thinks Holmes […]

 by Matthew Radulski
American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy wears a blue denim jacket onstage Celebrities Second ‘American Idol’ Contestant Withdraws After Controversial Past Video Surfaces

This season of American Idol is looking star-crossed. A second contestant, Caleb Kennedy, has been sent home early without being voted off the show. Gossip Cop has the details. Caleb Kennedy Out At ‘American Idol’ This past week, a video surfaced online of 16-year-old contestant Caleb Kennedy sitting beside someone who looks as if they’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side by side picture: On the left Alex Cooper in a white bikini sticking her tongue out, and on the right, Logan Paul with a microphone wearing a yellow shirt. Celebrities Logan Paul And Alex Cooper: Did They Actually Hook Up?

Find out if Logan Paul and Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper really did hook up, and whether they're an item today.

 by Deb Taylor
Kate Middleton gesturing in a red dress and mask Royals Fears Kate Middleton’s Health In Crisis? Here’s What We Know

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially been married for a decade. Of course, that means the couple must deal with infidelity and health problems, right? Well according to the tabloids, they do. Let’s take a closer look at the past allegations.  The Other Woman Over the last couple of years, tabloids have obsessed over […]

 by Cortland Ann
Celebrities

Logan Paul And Alex Cooper: Did They Actually Hook Up?

D
Deb Taylor
8:30 am, May 13, 2021
Side by side picture: On the left Alex Cooper in a white bikini sticking her tongue out, and on the right, Logan Paul with a microphone wearing a yellow shirt.
(@alexandracooper / Instagram, Logan Paul / YouTube)

Did YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul hook up with Barstool Sports babe Alex Cooper? The internet has gone wild over a he-said-she-said spat between the two public figures, and we’re getting to the bottom of their once-secret history. Find out how the rumor started and how both Paul and Cooper each played a part in the drama.

Alex Cooper Is The Host Of The ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast

Alex Cooper, 26, is the host of Call Her Daddy, a female-forward advice podcast owned by Barstool Sports. It was originally co-hosted by her bestie Sofia Franklyn, but after a falling out in 2020, Cooper went solo with the project.

Call Her Daddy is so wildly popular that it was ranked the fifth most popular podcast by Spotify in 2020, falling just behind The Michelle Obama Podcast. Cooper’s image may have something to do with its ever-growing listenership. The blonde vixen boasts 2.2 million Instagram followers and never tires of sharing selfies in bikinis.

It’s no surprise that she has the attention of countless guys, including social media stars with even bigger followings.

There Have Been Swirling Rumors Of A Hook Up Between Them

Last month, Logan Paul used an episode of his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, to address rumors that he had once hooked up with Cooper. He seemed determined to prove that he was not the source of any leaks. Curiously, he made his case by confessing that he was indeed the first to run his mouth about it.

“I think I was in a conversation with Harry Jowsey…a friend! I told a friend… this happened one time in New York a year ago, right?” Paul explained. “And then, like, it got back to her somehow, and she construed it as that I was running around down telling everyone.”

Paul went on to describe the details of what went down between the sheets before defending himself again.

“Like bro… that’s not me,” he insisted. “I got better [expletive] to do. Not only that, it’s like, I don’t give a [expletive]—mind you, it was [expletive] dope.”

Paul’s crude delivery is exactly the reason he’s loved and loathed in equal measure. But the real question is whether he was lying, exaggerating, or telling the whole truth. Listen to his side of the story in the clip below.

Did Logan Paul And Alex Cooper Actually Hook Up?

On an April 2021 episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Cooper admitted that she and Paul had indeed hooked up. She casually called out the wannabe boxer for his part in making their tryst public.

“About a year ago I sucked someone’s penis,” she said in her signature matter-of-fact style. “Just one time, went in there, it was for a business meeting. It gets me in the mood to make deals.”

“So I hooked up with this guy and then Harry tells me that he is running his mouth around L.A. telling people that we hooked up and I thought that we had this secret that we were gonna keep forever,” she continued. “Like we weren’t gonna tell anyone. We weren’t gonna tell anyone and Logan Paul is really bad at keeping a secret… we didn’t have sex it was a one time thing.”

For more details tune in around the 47:00 mark below.

Paul took major issue with her take on things.

“First off, Alex is awesome, right,” he said on his podcast. “She’s a great girl. We hung out, spent some time together, she was great. The opportunity presented itself.”

“My issue with it was this. She went on the podcast and said, ‘Logan Paul can’t keep a secret.’ And in my mind I’m like, dude, I told one close friend. And you just told the whole internet. And now I’m telling them again.”

He continued, “I even texted her and was like, ‘Hey, are we good? Did that offend- was I supposed to lock that in a vault forever?’ How can I?”

To make matters more complicated, Jowsey told Paul he didn’t relay the story the way Cooper claims. Talk about a messy game of telephone.

Are Alex Cooper And Logan Paul Dating?

Nope. Cooper and Paul are not an item. As of February, Cooper made claims on Instagram that she’s taken.

Meanwhile, Paul is rumored to be dating TikTok star Charly Jordan. Although neither has made their status Instagram official, Jordan posted ringside footage from the recent boxing match between his brother Paul and Ben Askren. They’ve also been spotted together on multiple occasions, in different cities.

Based on Paul and Cooper’s accounts, it definitely sounds like their “business meeting” was a one-and-done deal.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.