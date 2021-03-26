Liza Minnelli’s Friends Worried Her ‘End Is Near’?

Is Liza Minnelli dying? One report claims her friends fear for the EGOT-winner’s health. Minnelli has personally addressed this rumor, so Gossip Cop is taking a closer look.

‘Birthday Sparks Fears For Fragile Liza’

According to the National Enquirer, Liza Minnelli’s birthday party was anything but merry. Minnelli recently celebrated her 75th birthday with close friends. The Cabaret star was, according to one source, “in such bad shape she told friends she didn’t want to participate or be seen on camera.”

An insider said her voice was shot, and she “barely moved from [the chair] because she can’t walk well anymore.” Once friends of Minnelli saw clips from her birthday, they were upset and feared for her decline. Minnelli recently transferred her mother Judy Garland’s remains from New York to Hollywood, which a source says proves “the end is near… and Liza wants to be laid to rest next to her mother.”

Garland Was Moved Years Ago

Gossip Cop first wants to point out that Garland’s remains were transferred in 2017, so apparently the end has been near for nearly four years now. Minnelli and her siblings wanted to, according to a family spokesperson, “do what they feel their mother would have wanted in the first place – to be united with her family in Hollywood.” This hardly constitutes proof that Minnelli is dying.

Minnelli Personally Debunked This

Liza Minnelli addressed this Enquirer story and personally rebutted it. She rightfully points out that no real friends would ever actually talk to this tabloid, and even throws out some support for Meghan Markle. This support is welcome and a little humorous, for The Sun once bogusly claimed Minnelli was helping Prince Harry get settled in Los Angeles. Anyway, here’s what Minnelli had to say:

Hey Kids! On the heels of my swell birthday celebrations with close friends, I have heard that the National Enquirer… Posted by Liza Minnelli on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Gossip Cop is going to trust Minnelli herself before believing a word from this tabloid. Obviously, this story is made up.

More Bogus Stories

The Enquirer has a horrid habit of predicting celebrity death. It’s predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death too many times to count. It also claimed Angelina Jolie was dying and said Phil Collins would be dead by Christmas.

The list goes on. Fellow music legend Cher was apparently dying in 2017, and it claimed Pope Francis was dying of COVID-19. This tabloid predicts all these death to make a quick buck, and frankly, it’s despicable.

Minnelli had a lovely birthday with friends and video messages plenty. As the Arrested Development star personally attests, the Enquirer has no legitimate insight into her life whatsoever.

