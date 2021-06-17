Liza Minnelli Helping Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Find Friends In California?

Is Liza Minnelli helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get settled in California? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Liza Minnelli Helping Prince Harry ‘Find His Feet’ In LA?

Twelve months ago, the Sun reported that Liza Minnelli was on a mission to help her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adjust to LA living. An insider told the tabloid, “Harry has found the transition from the UK to LA very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet,” adding, “Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support.” Of course, since Markle is a former actress, the trio was a perfect match.

Gossip Cop’s Take

We’ll tell you what the tabloid gets right. Prince Harry’s move to California was likely a shock to the system, just as any international move would be. Also, Minnelli and Princess Diana were famously friends. That’s all well and good, but the main point up for debate is whether or not Minnelli is helping Harry and Markle. Well, we can refer back to what Minnelli herself wrote in response to the story on her official Facebook page: “While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan,” wrote Minelli. “Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.”

Furthermore, Harry and Markle themselves have called out the Sun for false reporting in the past. In a letter to four London-based tabloids —The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express, and Daily Mirror — the Sussexes wrote, “There will be no corroboration and zero engagement” with the outlets. “This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down the public conversation or censoring accurate reporting,” they wrote. Instead, they aimed to call out publications that willfully print lies. From the duke and duchess themselves, the Sun is not to be trusted.

Other Tabloids On The Sussexes’ Social Lives

The tabloids have been wrong about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s social lives before. Multiple magazines have invented drama between Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey. New Idea once declared Markle’s was getting too close to George Clooney. More recently, the Globe alleged Harry and Markle were cutting off their friends for not being “woke” enough. Furthermore, the magazines won’t let up when it comes to drama between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. No tabloid can seem to pin down where the Sussexes stand socially.

