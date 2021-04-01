Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather

Liv Tyler recently celebrated her son’s 16th birthday, and it’s almost shocking how much her teenager looks like his grandfather, Steven Tyler. He, naturally, also greatly resembles his mom Liv, but it’s uncanny how similar in looks he is to his rockstar grandad.

Time has really flown by and Milo Langdon, Liv Tyler’s oldest child, is now 16 years old. Liv had Milo with her now ex-husband Royston Langdon in 2004, and now that little boy she brought into the world is almost a man. To mark the occasion, Liv shared photos of the family’s intimate celebration to Instagram, along with a long, heartfelt caption about her firstborn.

She wrote that it had taken her a week to “fully digest [that] my 1st born baby love is truly a young man now.” She bragged about how tall, smart, funny, and “touching and kind” her son was and added that he was “the best big brother” to his younger half-sisters Lula and Sailor. “I am so proud to be your momma,” Liv emotionally concluded, adding that she continues to be “blown away by that beautiful brain and heart everyday.”

Scroll Through To See Steven Tyler’s Look-Alike

Looking through the photos of Milo that Liv posted, it’s clear to see that he takes after his mother’s side of the family. In addition to being Liv’s near twin, he bears more than a passing resemblance to his grandfather, Steven Tyler.

Liv’s Father’s Day post last year dedicated to Steven included a few family photos of the rockstar as a young man. Seeing those throwbacks of Steven makes it all the more obvious that young Milo is definitely his grandson. Good looks must run in the family!

