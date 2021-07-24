Lisa Rinna ‘Thrilled’ Amelia Hamlin, 20, Is Dating Scott Disick, 38, Because It ‘Gives Her A Storyline’ On ‘RHOBH’?

Is Lisa Rinna glad Amelia Hamlin is dating Scott Disick because it gives her more agency on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Amelia Hamlin’s Parents At Odds Over Romance With Scott Disick?

This week’s edition of Star reports Harry Hamlin is conflicted about his 20-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin’s new romance 38-year-old Scott Disick. When asked how he feels about his daughter’s new beau, he said, “The issue that’s the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd. But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dimitri, so I can’t really complain, right?” So, while Hamlin is being cautious, he can also relate to his daughter’s situation.

But, apparently, Amelia’s mother Lisa Rinna has a different take. “It’s a ‘what the f**k’ moment,” Rinna began, “She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids. Hello!” But an inside source tells the tabloid that Rinna is secretly thrilled about the development because it’s good for the show. Disick used to date Kourtney Kardashian, and the couple has three children together. Disick already has established himself in the world of reality TV, and the outlet supposes that’s great for RHWOBH‘s ratings.

The source dishes, “She loves this stuff,” adding, “It’s good for her daughter’s profile — and it gives her a storyline on Housewives. She’ll do anything and say whatever, as long as it makes a good soundbite for the cameras.” Rinna herself may have hinted at this when she said, “Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but now it’s a new headline,” before adding, “No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore, and you know what, thank God.”

Harry Hamlin Thinks Scott Disick Is ‘Too Old’ For Amelia?

So, is it true Amelia Hamlin’s parents are struggling to grapple with her new romance? While it’s undoubtedly a tense situation to be in, it seems her parents are handling it well. Both Hamlin and Rinna address the age difference and express their discomfort while still trying to remain supportive and find a silver lining. Hamlin seems to have concluded that, while he isn’t totally comfortable with the age difference, he acknowledges that his daughter is an adult and can make her own decisions. Similarly, Rinna hasn’t been shy about expressing her true reaction to the news.

That being said, her comments point to true concern for her daughter. She wasn’t talking about the show when she said “No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore,” she was talking about the ruthless press. She knows how hard it is to be in the spotlight and acknowledges that at least her daughter has more control over this narrative. The fact that she’s even looking for a silver lining indicates that she’s trying to be supportive of her daughter. It’s unfair to pick apart Rinna and Hamlin’s every word when they are simply parents put in a difficult situation, trying to do what’s best for their daughter.

The Tabloid On Scott Disick

Besides, this is after Star reported that Rinna and Hamlin were “disgusted” by their daughter’s new relationship just last year. So which is it? Most likely neither since the tabloid has shown clear intent to mislead in the past. We wouldn’t trust the publication to report truthfully anywhere Scott Disick is concerned. Back in 2017, the magazine reported Disick was questioning if his youngest son was biologically his. Then in 2019, the outlet claimed Disick and his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie were engaged. Obviously, the tabloid knows nothing about Disick or his love life.

