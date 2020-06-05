Lisa Rinna Starving Herself Because Of Feud With Denise Richards?

Is Lisa Rinna starving herself because of a feud with Denise Richards? A tabloid claims the actress refuses to eat due to the stress of this drama. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the Globe, friends of Rinna are fearful that the actress is being “eaten alive” by stress after seeing her in videos where she appears to look “stick-thin.” “She’s always been thin, but now it’s gone into extreme territory,” a supposed insider tells the magazine. The alleged insider continues, “Her friends are stunned and troubled at the sight of her bones popping out. She seems to be wasting away.”
The paper maintains that the reality star is “now hovering around 110 pounds, about 20 pounds less than the 130 she used to carry on her five-foot-seven frame.” The dubious insider adds, “She seems to loathe food, especially carbs, and will only nibble on raw veggies and fruit when what she needs is a well-balanced meal.” In the recent video that the tabloid is referring to the Rinna was simply dancing, but the publication asserts the actress was “acting loopy and looking skeletal.”
“Lisa has dark circles under her eyes and her sweat pants hang loose on her hips in a gross way,” notes the unnamed source. The magazine contends that the reason Rinna can’t is because of her “ferocious feuding” with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, Denise Richards. “She’s been so stressed out and it’s no secret this season was a real b**ch! Denise still manages to stick her claws in. When Lisa’s anxious the only thing that seems to make her feel better is a strenuous exercise, but she’s overdoing it,” the suspicious tipster says.
The tabloid then quotes a health expert, who hasn’t treated the actress, but purports Rinna’s unhealthy habit could lead to “osteoporosis, thinning skin, hair loss, dental problems, and getting sick frequently.” Regardless of what the tabloid is trying to claim, Rinna is not starving herself. A rep for Rinna states the actress is actually gaining weight. Additionally, Rinna is over stressing over any drama with Richards. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Richards noted that she is still friends Rinna. "There's definitely been a change in our friendship," the Wild Things star told Cohen, adding they've, "been friends for over 20 years."
Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids have been wrong about the popular reality television show. In August 2019, the Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, was busted by Gossip Cop for alleging Tori Spelling was too “poor” to join the cast of RHOBH. The ridiculous story didn’t even add up given that some of the cast members suffered from financial crises throughout their time on the show. If she was having financial problems, the show would probably like to highlight it.
Earlier this year, we debunked the Enquirer again for falsely claiming Jessica Simpson wanted to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A spokesperson for Simpson confirmed the story wasn’t true and also laughed off the silly rumor. These tabloids obviously don't have a source with any inside knowledge.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.