Lisa Rinna Starving Herself Because Of Feud With Denise Richards?

The tabloid then quotes a health expert, who hasn’t treated the actress, but purports Rinna’s unhealthy habit could lead to “osteoporosis, thinning skin, hair loss, dental problems, and getting sick frequently.” Regardless of what the tabloid is trying to claim, Rinna is not starving herself. A rep for Rinna states the actress is actually gaining weight. Additionally, Rinna is over stressing over any drama with Richards. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Richards noted that she is still friends Rinna. "There's definitely been a change in our friendship," the Wild Things star told Cohen, adding they've, "been friends for over 20 years."