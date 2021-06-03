Lisa Rinna Staging An Intervention To Get Amelia Hamlin Away From Scott Disick?

She may be notorious for her dancing on Instagram, but one tabloid claimed earlier in May that Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin don’t have much to celebrate in regards to their daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick. The magazine even alleged the couple staged an intervention for Amelia, 19. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Amelia Hamlin Changing For Scott Disick?

After Amelia Hamlin was spotted out publicly with bruised lips, OK! reported that her famous parents had had enough of her relationship with Disick, who is 18 years older. Her less-than-perfect pout is often caused by lip fillers, which the magazine alleges the younger Hamlin sister had to appease her older boyfriend.

“Harry and Liza drew a line in the sand. They’re concerned that Scott’s convincing her to mess with her appearance especially since she’s talking about boob and butt surgery to keep his eyes off other girls,” an unnamed inside source gabbed. Since they first hooked up last October, her parents “have been sitting back and hoping that Amelia would come to her senses. But it’s clear she’s in way too deep not and that they need to make their feelings known.” The inside source ended the article by noting the Hamlins’ fear that Amelia might fall pregnant. “Harry and Lisa are ready to take the bull by the horns, before Scott ruins their daughter’s life,” the insider said.

The Tabloids Need To “Own It”

As always, these shady publications use unnamed sources that can never be trusted as their main source of evidence, not to mention their overuse of cliched phrases like “bull by the horns” and “drew a line in the sand.” It’s not only lazy writing but very vague. The article does not go into detail about what a Hamlin “intervention” looks like. Are the Veronica Mars actors going to forbid their adult daughter from seeing her boyfriend? Because of the lack of specifics, Gossip Cop knows the story is twisted into something it wasn’t.

Amelia Hamlin has also been vocal about her eating disorder, discussing its past control over her life on her mom’s reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her mother has been super supportive of her journey, talking about how proud she was of the work her daughter had done. In April, Rinna seemed to be fine with her daughter’s new lip situation, saying her daughter had the most beautiful lips on her Instagram story. Since it was announced Rinna would be addressing her daughter’s relationship with Disick on season 11 of The Real Housewives, tabloids have printed various untrue stories about the younger couple. In December, Star alleged Rinna and her husband “warned” Disick to stay away from Amelia which caused a rift between the parents and child. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Rinna’s numerous pictures of her kids on social media send a very different message. The family looks to be doing just fine.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids

Reports Say Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, And Gwen Stefani All Getting Married In Malibu Soon

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Breakup Over Adopting A Third Child?