Lisa Renna Planning New Reality Show Starring Her Family, Including Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick?

Is Lisa Rinna looking to become the next Kris Jenner? A tabloid is claiming the actress wants to create the next reality-tv family dynasty. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Keeping Up With The Hamlins?

It’s a battle of the “momagers,” and according to In Touch, Lisa Rinna is “hell-bent” on making her brood the succeeding big family on reality TV. Because the long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is coming to an end, the tabloid claims Rinna “wants to be a momager” like Kris Jenner. A source adds that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is also allegedly thrilled that her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, is dating Scott Disick — who shares three children with Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.

The insider reveals that “Lisa thinks the timing couldn’t be better for the Hamlins to land their own reality show. She’s been pitching one for years, and now she thinks it’s within her reach. But, the magazine warns the former soap star may be setting herself up for major disappointment. “The networks just aren’t interested. Everyone knows the Kardashians can’t be replaced, and while people love Lisa on RHBOH, giving her her own show might be a bit much,” the source tattles.

Is Lisa Rinna Headed For Disaster?

The sketchy tipster continues that Rinna is “no Kris Jenner” and her daughters, Amelia and Delilah, “aren’t as popular” as the Kardashians or Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “And, Lisa’s husband, Harry, would rather act. He doesn’t want to be a reality star. He was only going along for the ride because Lisa pitched them as one big wacky family,” concludes the insider.

Lisa Rinna Isn’t Pushing For A Reality Show

Gossip Cop isn’t that surprised that the tabloid tried to push this bogus narrative. For starters, Lisa Rinna’s spokesperson has denied the story. Page Six also confirmed that Rinna and her family aren’t getting their reality show. Rinna jokingly commented on a post that implied that there was a show in the works. “Really? When do we start. 😂” the actress wrote.

Simply put, we won’t be “keeping up” with the Hamlins. The outlet is simply using Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick to make up silly tales. But, Gossip Cop wasn’t fooled by the magazine’s inaccuracy.

The Tabloid Lack Originality

In Touch has been busted by Gossip Cop plenty of times before. For instance, in 2019, the tabloid alleged that Kris Jenner forbade Kim Kardashian from moving to Wyoming. Gossip Cop clarified that the story wasn’t true. Kardashian never relocated to Wyoming, yet she did share her love for the state— which the magazine used to create ridiculous tales. Doesn’t that sound familiar?

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud