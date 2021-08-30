Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Harrison Ford in a tuxedo with wife Calista Flockhart in a black dress Celebrities Report: Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart Renew Vows In Croatia

Did Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford renew their wedding vows? One report says the two flew to Croatia to profess their love all over again. Gossip Cop investigates. Harrison Ford’s ‘Sweet Surprise’ According to OK!, Ford is recovering from an arm injury by vacationing with Flockhart. The two flew off to Croatia so he could […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Robin Roberts, in all black, stands with George Stephanopoulos, in a dark blazer, pose together against a white background News ABC Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts Robin Roberts, George Stepnanopoulos Feuding?

A lawsuit filed by a producer who works closely with Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has reportedly set off a firestorm behind the scenes at ABC. According to insiders at the network, Stephanopoulos and his GMA co-host Robin Roberts have allegedly been having it out over his handling of the sexual assault claims brought […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of Las Vegas Lifestyle This Is The Money-Saving Secret Las Vegas Hotel Owners Don’t Want You To Know About

Tipping is a common practice in the U.S., and if you do it right in Vegas, you may get some serious freebies.

 by Dana Hopkins
Meghan Markle wears a sleeveless black turtleneck as she makes remarks before a crowd News Meghan Markle Critic Questions If She Actually Donated $3 Million Disney Salary To Elephant Charity

In 2020, Meghan Markle caused a bit of a stir among royal watchers after it was revealed she agreed to provide a voice-over for the Disney documentary Elephants. In lieu of payment for her voice-over, Markle reportedly requested that the money go to Botswana charity Elephants Without Borders. Now one vocal critic of the Duchess […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back Home To Graceland?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, August 30, 2021
Lisa Marie Presley in a blue dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Is Lisa Marie Presley moving back to Graceland? This time last year, one tabloid claimed Presley was ready to return to her old home. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.

Lisa Marie Presley ‘Fleeing’ To Graceland?

About twelve months ago, OK! reported Lisa Marie Presley, was returning to her childhood home to reconnect with the memory of her late father, Elvis Presley. The news came on the heels of terrible hardship. In 2016, Lisa Marie left both her husband, Michael Lockwood, and the Church of Scientology to which she had belonged since childhood. Then, tragically, Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, took his own life in July of last year.

Struggling under the immense weight of recent events and financial hardship, the outlet insisted Presley was looking for a change. The tabloid figured that since she still retained 100 percent ownership of Graceland, it was time for her to go back to her roots. A “pal” of the singer dished, “Lisa Marie’s convinced that her being close to her dad’s spirit is the best shot she has at getting her life back on track. Plus, she’s always loved Graceland.”

Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back Home?

We don’t doubt Presley was in a wounded state after losing her son. Her pain was surely immeasurable, and it’s not outrageous to suggest she was looking for a change. But here’s the thing: Graceland is a museum now. While it’s true Presley still owns the Tennessee mansion, the estate has been a fully functioning museum since 1982. The grounds host multiple exhibits, Elvis Presley’s private jet, gift shops, restaurants, and even a hotel.

So, is Presley planning to close the museum and make the estate her home again? Well, the magazine didn’t bother explaining that part. In fact, the tabloid didn’t even mention that Graceland is now a tourist destination. It’s obvious from the outlet’s sheer lack of information that there was never a story here to begin with. The shameful publication was simply looking to take advantage of Presley’s recent tragedy to sell some magazines.

In the year since this article was published, there have been no further reports backing up its claims. It would be major news if Presley did decide to close Graceland so she can move back in, and the radio silence is extremely telling. It’s obvious the magazine had no real insight into Presley’s life or plans.

Other Moving Stories From The Tabloid

But this isn’t the first time OK! has claimed a celebrity was moving when they really had no plans to. Not long ago, the outlet alleged Sandra Bullock was “butting heads” with her boyfriend over her plans to move out of California. Then the magazine claimed Bindi Irwin was relocating her “$250 million” empire to the US. The tabloid even reported Julia Roberts was fighting with her husband over her plans to move to San Francisco. Obviously, OK! isn’t a reliable source when it comes to celebrities’ living situations.

More Trending News

Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back Home To Graceland?
Elton John’s Marriage In Crisis Over ‘Petty Pouts’ And Controlling Behavior?
Are Both Property Brothers Getting Ready For New Babies From Zooey Deschanel and Linda Phan?
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Just Weeks After Wedding?
Jennifer Lopez Put Ben Affleck On ‘Strict Routine,’ He ‘Absolutely Hates’?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.