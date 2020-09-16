Lisa Kudrow And Jennifer Aniston Have A History Of Feuding According To Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are best known for their portrayals on the iconic show, Friends. Yet, some tabloids claimed the two are anything but friendly with each other. While their respective characters, Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay, were the best of friends, rumors swirled that this wasn't the case between Aniston and Kudrow. Gossip Cop gathered up a few stories about the former cast-mates and where their relationship stands now.
Two years ago, NW reported Lisa Kudrow’s idea for a Friends reunion was rejected by Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. The outlet claimed Aniston and Cox were against Kudrow’s proposal for an updated version of the beloved sitcom, even if it was just for the women cast members. The magazine however asserted Aniston and Cox "forged on with their plans" and "made this decision without her." This was highly inaccurate, particularly because a reunion is happening with all the cast members returning for it. Also, Kudrow never concocted the idea of a reunion at the time.
About a year later, Woman’s Day purported Aniston was upset that Kudrow and Cox were making a TV show without her. The publication contended Cox and Kudrow had a secret project they were working on but didn’t ask Aniston to be apart of it. According to the tabloid, this left the Aniston star devastated. A supposed source added that Kudrow and Aniston “were never friends” and were jealous of each other’s separate relationship with Cox. However, Gossip Cop checked multiple sources about this “secret project” and was told this was completely fabricated.
Months later, Star reported all the Friends cast-mates hated Jennifer Aniston. The tabloid asserted each cast member of the show despised Aniston because she was the “break-out” star of the sitcom, particularly Kudrow. When speaking about the Easy A actress’s feelings toward Aniston, a supposed insider told the outlet Kudrow was “very jealous” of all the attention Aniston received. "Everyone wanted to interview Jen, and her 'Rachel' hair became such a phenomenon that it was the only thing people talked about," the so-called insider told Star. Gossip Cop, however, checked with a spokesperson for Aniston who said the story was nonsense. Also, Aniston has shared several photos of herself with Kudrow and Cox, which proves that all three leading ladies are on good terms.
A few months ago, the Globe alleged Aniston and Kudrow were feuding over Steve Carrell. The bogus story contended Aniston always had a thing for Carell and was not happy to learn Kudrow would be working with the actor on the Netflix comedy, Space Force. The paper further claimed Aniston and Kudrow were already having issues due to their creative differences over the Friends reunion special. Gossip Cop corrected the phony story after speaking to a rep for Aniston, who dismissed the absurd piece.
Despite what these deceptive tabloids say, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are still very close comrades after all these years. We suggest the tabloids stop pitting women against each other with malicious and inaccurate stories.