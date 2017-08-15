Lionel Richie Not Sure He Will Attend Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center Honors (VIDEO)

VIDEO

By Shari Weiss |

Lionel Richie said on Tuesday’s “Today” show that he is unsure he will attend Donald Trump’s reception for the Kennedy Center Honors. Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts revealed the 2017 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. In addition to being celebrated at a gala in December attended by the president and the first lady, the honorees are also typically feted at a White House reception. But one of this year’s selections, Norman Lear, has already said he will not participate in Trump’s event. He tweeted, “I could never turn my back on the @kencen. It represents the Arts and Humanities which mean everything to me. Of course, I’m accepting the honors. What I’m not accepting is the @WhiteHouse reception with @realDonaldTrump.”

It was with that in mind that Hoda Kotb asked Richie about his own plans during a live interview on “Today.” He responded, “I’m going to just play it by ear. I must tell you, I’m not really happy as to what’s going on right now with the controversies. They’re weekly, daily, hourly. But I think I’m just gonna wait it out for a minute, see where it’s going to be by that time.”

“This is going to be in December,” Richie stressed. “We may be in a whole other world by that time. But I’m gonna wait it out. I totally understand Norman’s point of view, and I understand where we are as a country right now is going backwards, but all we can do is sit here and hold our breath for a minute.” He further said to “stay tuned” as to his ultimate decision.

That said, Richie is thrilled about the award itself. He gushed, “This is amazing. I have been watching this show forever. It’s a body of work. It’s not the Grammys. It’s not the Oscars. It’s really the country. It’s your country saying we recognize you as a creator. When I got the news, I must tell you, it was blindsiding me. But I’m so proud.”

In addition to Lear and Richie, this year’s class of honorees also includes LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan and Carmen de Lavallade. Check out Richie’s comments in the video below.