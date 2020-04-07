Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Did Lionel Richie warn Katy Perry not to marry Orlando Bloom last year? Gossip Cop debunked the story when a tabloid made the claim. Now, 365 days later, it’s evident the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

In April 2019, OK! published a story claiming Richie telling Perry to “pump the breaks” on marrying Bloom. The outlet said Richie considered himself to be a “father figure” to the singer and wanted to offer her this piece of advice. “He told Katy, ‘Why would you want to mess with a perfectly good relationship?’” a source stated. The supposed source continued, “Lionel said it took him two divorces to see the light, but she could avoid the same heartbreak by learning after just one.”

The alleged source added Perry appreciated Richie’s advice, but she didn’t agree with him, elaborating, “she takes his advice in the spirit in which it’s given, then promptly ignores it.” The entire narrative was false. Richie did not involve himself in Perry’s personal life, and he never told her to delay her marriage.

In February of this year, Perry and Richie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with their other American Idol co-host, Luke Bryan, during which Perry joked about Bryan and Richie not being invited to her wedding. Richie was seen applauding and smiling when Perry spoke about her engagement, clearly showing he’s happy for her. That backs up our account last year when Gossip Cop checked with out own reliable source close to Richie, who confirmed the story was fabricated.

This wasn’t the first time OK! has been wrong about Lionel Richie or Katy Perry. In January 2020, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely saying Perry and Bloom got married over the holidays. In a typical bait-and-switch tactic often used by tabloids, the outlet immediately backed off its claim, saying the couple was planning to wed in Hawaii, most likely Kauai. “They’ve been to the island together several times and love coming back,” a source told the publication. The couple did not marry over the holidays and there was no announcement made about a wedding until months later when Perry announced the nuptials had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The publication was debunked by us in March 2018, when it claimed Richie was trying to break-up Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. The tabloid alleged Richie had a plan to “break-up” the couple because he was worried about the relationship. One “so-called” insider told the magazine nobody would be “surprised” if Sofia married Disick without her father’s blessing. Even though Richie did have a conversation with Disick, still, Gossip Cop checked to see if this story was true and it wasn’t with one source telling us, “OK! was just looking for a story.”