Lindsie Chrisley Announces Divorce Amidst Legal Woes, What Estranged Dad Todd Has To Say

Lindsie Chrisley, daughter of Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie and Todd Chrisley, has announced that she and her husband of nine years, Will Campbell, are divorcing. This announcement comes just days after Lindsie was accused of throwing a drink at a friend of her brother, Chase, who consequently filed a police report about the incident. Lindsie largely remains estranged from her family, though Todd recently posted two seemingly pointed, yet contradictory, messages to Instagram, including one about cutting “toxic” people out of your life.

The End Of An Era For Lindsie Chrisley

“While one door closes, another opens,” Lindsie Chrisley wrote in the caption of her most recent Instagram post. The former Chrisley Knows Best star, who left the show after accusing her father of threatening to expose an affair and alleged sex tape amid his tax evasion legal battle, sat on the floor of a bare room, holding her son Jackson on her lap. The two appeared in good spirits, grinning hugely for the camera, in what appeared to be their new home.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage,” Lindsie’s caption continued. “We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together.” She also pledged that the two of them, who first married in 2012, will “continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Lindsie also gave her followers ⁣a glimpse at what her future will look like now that she’s moving forward as a single woman. “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week,” she added before preemptively thanking her fans and other followers for respecting her family’s privacy “as we work through this challenging time for our family.”⁣

Lindsie Also Dealing With Accusation She Threw A Drink At Brother’s Friend

This announcement comes not long after a friend of Lindsie’s brother Chase filed a police report after accusing her of throwing a drink, glass and all, at his head. TMZ managed to get their hands on the police report, which was filed by a man named Austin Duriez. He claimed that he happened to find himself in the same Atlanta bar as Lindsie when she threw a drink at his head for a reason he left unexplained in the report.

Lindsie’s attorney refuted Duriez’ claims, telling the gossip site that it was him who caused the altercation and insisted that Lindsie did not throw a drink. Rather, she allegedly gestured with her glass as if she meant to throw it and if any liquid actually hit Duriez, it was an insubstantial amount. The attorney further accused Duriez of harassing Lindsie and trying to intimidate her to the point that one of Lindsie’s friends supposedly had to push him off her.

Patriarch Todd Chrisley Seeming Chimes In

Amidst all this drama, Todd Chrisley posted two seemingly pointed messages on his Instagram page. The first was a text post which read, “Reminder: You don’t have to rebuild a relationship with everyone you’ve forgiven. Just because you are at peace, doesn’t mean they’re not still toxic.”

The second post, uploaded about two hours later, was undoubtedly a message for his daughter and was much more positive, despite the pair’s estranged status. The caption on the second post read, in part, “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child.” He went on to write, “There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less.” In closing, he signed the post, “God and Todd #you know who you are.”

It seems that Lindsie’s first line from her divorce announcement about doors closing while others open was almost prophetic in a way. Though her marriage is dissolving, it seems that her relationship with her family is beginning to thaw. It’s awesome to see that she has support and love from her family, despite their past difficulties.

