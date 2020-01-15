Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid claims Lindsay Lohan is seeking “revenge” on a whole bunch of celebrities, including Emma Stone, Ashton Kutcher and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. The story is completely made up. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Livid Lindsay Guns For Tinseltown Rivals!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the Globe. According to the magazine, Lohan has put together a “blacklist” of former pals and other A-listers who she believes wronged her. In addition to the names mentioned above, Paris Hilton and Wilmer Valderrama are also among her supposed targets.

“Lindsay has a long list of enemies and she’s out for closure as well as the chance to right some wrongs,” an unknown source tells the outlet. “Paris, Wilmer and Kim all used to laugh at her and she hasn’t forgotten that. And back when Emma was a redhead, people compared her with Lindsay. But Emma ignored Lindsay’s suggestion that she play her part in a Mean Girls remake – and that hurt!” That’s not exactly what happened. Back in 2017, Lohan did suggest on Twitter and Instagram that Stone star in Mean Girls 2 with her. Stone isn’t on social media, so she never responded to the post, which seemed like more of a joke than it did an actual plea.

As for Kutcher, the alleged tipster says Lohan “has it in for Ashton for ghosting her after they got along so well on the set of Bobby.” The movie Bobby came out in 2006. It’s hard to believe she’s been holding a grudge for nearly 15 years, even if the “ghosting” claim were true. The seemingly phony source concludes, “Lindsay wants them all to pay for trash-talking her. She has a lot of dirt on everyone she’s partied with, and she won’t be shy about unleashing some major missiles.”

There is some truth to the notion that Lohan has had issues with many of the celebrities mentioned in this article. However, she’s addressed many of those feuds, and seems to have taken the high road. In a June 2019 appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O show, Lohan responded to Hilton calling her “lame and embarrassing” in an interview with Andy Cohen. The Mean Girls star said, “Nothing really makes me angry. I have no problems with anyone in my life and I’m grateful for that. I’m a very loving person.”

Also last year, during her own interview with Cohen, Lohan addressed a minor social media spat she got into with Kardashian. The actress said, “I love Kim. We’re friends… [I’m friends] with all the family.” There hasn’t been a hint of a vengeful attitude in any of Lohan’s responses to her tension with other stars.

Additionally, the Globe’s article is based on the word of an anonymous “source,” but Lohan’s rep is going on the record to refute it. The actress’s spokesperson denies that she has any sort of “blacklist.” On New Year’s Day, Lohan wrote on Instagram, “The future is bright! let us all give love, light and peace.” Those hardly sound like the words of a person out for revenge.

Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the Globe’s sister outlet, RadarOnline, for falsely claiming Lohan was writing a tell-all book in which she’d take shots at other celebrities, Hilton and Kutcher being among them. No such book was ever in the works. This latest article is more fiction.