Lindsay Lohan Broke And Begging Friends For Cash?

Lohan Isn't Financially Struggling; Here's The Truth

Gossip Cop can confirm that this report is false. A rep for the actress dismissed this bogus premise and states the actress is not in debt. While it is true that the Freaky Friday star and her company, Crossheart, are being sued by Harper Collins for an incomplete book, but that doesn’t mean the actress is having financial issues. And for the Globe to use degrading terms to describe Lohan is highly uncalled for. Yes, Lohan had a lot of struggles she overcame, but to reopen old wounds is a low blow and unprofessional.