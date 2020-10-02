Lindsay Lohan Broke And Begging Friends For Cash?

Lindsay Lohan’s fall from grace was as heavily scrutinized as Britney Spears’ meltdown, and now a new report from tabloid suggests that Lohan is financially tapped and asking for help. Gossip Cop looked into the story. Here’s what we know.
According to the Globe, the Parent Trap star has pulled a vanishing act and is begging pals for “much needed” cash. Using words like “loopy” and “lost girl” to describe Lohan, the paper states that the actress is “like a ghost” and very few people know how to get a hold of her or even where she is. “She’s been living out of a suitcase for years,” an insider revealed to the paper, adding, “but, she can’t hide forever.”
Gossip Cop would like to point out that Lohan currently resides in Dubai, so the idea the actress is hard to find seems a bit sketchy. But the paper notes how the actress is currently entangled in a lawsuit with a high-profile book publisher over an unfinished book. The Globe discloses that because of this, Lohan is “soliciting funds” from her “hidey-hole.” The insider says, “She’s hitting up all the big contacts she can.” The source concludes by revealing “the word on the street” is that Lohan is “running on empty.”
Gossip Cop can confirm that this report is false. A rep for the actress dismissed this bogus premise and states the actress is not in debt. While it is true that the Freaky Friday star and her company, Crossheart, are being sued by Harper Collins for an incomplete book, but that doesn’t mean the actress is having financial issues. And for the Globe to use degrading terms to describe Lohan is highly uncalled for. Yes, Lohan had a lot of struggles she overcame, but to reopen old wounds is a low blow and unprofessional.
Gossip Cop really isn’t surprised by the paper’s audacity to make an inaccurate claim about the actress since its done so before. Earlier this year, we busted the tabloid for alleging that Lohan was seeking revenge against certain celebrities. The outlet purported the singer wanted to “blacklist” a few famous people, such as Ashton Kutcher, Emma Stone, and her former boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. We spoke to a rep for Lohan who denied the story.
Years back, we corrected a report from Radar Online that alleged that Lohan was writing a tell-all book. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for the actress who confirmed the article was bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.