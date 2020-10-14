Lin-Manuel Miranda Reuniting With Original Broadway Cast Of Hamilton For Biden Fundraiser

The Great White Way might remain dark, but that doesn't mean Broadway aficionados can't still get their fix. We've just learned that on October 16, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of Hamilton will reunite for a special virtual event to benefit presidential nominee Joe Biden.
According to Playbill, the Hamilton Town Hall—featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa, and Phillipa Soo—will be available to those who donate any amount to the Biden Victory Fund. Director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A with the cast, and a special performance is to follow.
It's a creative fundraising solution for these strange times. It's also a socially distant callback to Hamilton's roots. In 2009, Miranda first performed "Alexander Hamilton", the opening number of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, at a special White House event. And in 2016, Miranda, who isn't shy about his political leanings, hosted a performance to support Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
But politics aside, it's an excellent opportunity to get a dose of culture from the comfort of your couch.