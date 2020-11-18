Lily James And Matt Smith's Complicated Relationship Timeline

Art imitates life for Cinderella star Lily James—a beauty who is still waiting to find her crown prince. Over the last decade, the English actress has been linked to a handful of Hollywood's hottest leading men. But the pairing that fans are most fascinated with is between James and The Crown star Matt Smith. The couple has been on and off since 2014, and given a recent scandal involving married actor Dominic West, their current status is decidedly the latter.