Lily Collins Planning $1 Million Wedding In Paris?

On September 25, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announced her engagement to Charlie McDowell.
Good for them! One tabloid is reporting the two are planning a lavish wedding in Paris. Gossip Cop investigates.
In November, Life & Style said Collins and McDowell “are pulling out all the stops for their upcoming wedding.” A source said Collins thinks “you only get married once, so she wants to make it a day to remember.” The two are hoping to say “‘Je fais’ in the most romantic city in the world,” Paris.
The two have a specific hotel already picked out which would have a view of the Eiffel Tower. As for the reception, “no one would be surprised if father of the groom… treated Lily and Charlie’s guests to a live performance. Phil Collins is just thrilled for Lily, and he can’t wait to welcome Charlie into the family.”
Let’s point out the obvious typo here first, the tabloid said Phil Collins was the “father of the groom” but he’s really the father of the bride. The father of the groom is A Clockwork Orange star, Malcolm McDowell. Phil and Lily Collins share a complicated relationship, but Lily recently shared a cute photo and touching message to him on her Instagram.
Collins recently told Extra that she’s “totally soaking in being engaged and still celebrating with people that we can, in a way that is safe." She told ET that planning the wedding “is like a fun part.”
You get to think about all those things, you know, as a young girl, thinking like, 'Ooh, what do I want one day?' It's like, now you get to actually play and have conversations about it.
It’s safe to say that wedding planning is only in its very early stages. The couple is based in LA, not Paris, so it’s not as if a Parisian wedding is a sure thing. Gossip Cop doubts that this tabloid would have the inside scoop on a wedding that’s being planned in real-time, so we’re pretty dubious to this report.
A report about a month after this story, Life & Style was it again when it said Lily’s life had become a living hell because of her father’s health and legal issues, and she’d have to delay her wedding as a result. The story was completely bogus, as Lily is sympathetic yet insulated from her father’s current issues. Since this report was bogus, it makes it difficult to believe this earlier report about the same wedding.
This is the same tabloid that claimed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were having a $1 million wedding in California. It claimed John Cena's wedding was going to cost $5 million and believed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom would wed at Disney World. None of these stories ever came to pass, so it looks like this tabloid just loves writing about expensive weddings. Collins and McDowell just got engaged, and only time will tell where they end up tying the knot.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
