Lily Collins Planning $1 Million Wedding In Paris?

'Dream Weddings' Abound

This is the same tabloid that claimed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were having a $1 million wedding in California. It claimed John Cena's wedding was going to cost $5 million and believed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom would wed at Disney World. None of these stories ever came to pass, so it looks like this tabloid just loves writing about expensive weddings. Collins and McDowell just got engaged, and only time will tell where they end up tying the knot.