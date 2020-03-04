The Two Things Lili Reinhart Refuses To Talk About

By Elyse Johnson |

Lili Reinhart is braver than most people think. The actress hasn’t held back in the past when it came to speaking about her mental health. Before landing the role of Betty Cooper on the teen series Riverdale, the actress openly shared that she dealt with severe anxiety. Now, Reinhart is in a new place in her life and isn’t ashamed of her humble beginnings. But as open as she may be, there are a few things that are off-limits in her book.

Lili Reinhart has boundaries

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress firmly stands on not speaking on her personal life — particularly anything regarding her family. The actress pointed out that fans have actually tried to send messages to her mother on Instagram on Twitter. “It really weirds me out when people DM my mom,” the actress vented. Reinhart also said that when it comes to her love life, it’s also a boundary that can’t be crossed. “I’m not okay talking about my relationship. I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now,” the said firmly during the interview.

The actress is currently dating Cole Sprouse, who portrays her on-screen love interest, Jughead Jones. The two have been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to their romance and even took a while to confirm it. Apparently, the couple had been together for some time before sharing photos of each other on Instagram, but they still remain coy when speaking on it. Lili Reinhart continued that she knows she can’t please the public, so she doesn’t try to.

“People will always have something to say. I’ve accepted that. It doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating when people say those things. It’s not like it just rolls off my back,” the actress elaborated.

The actress champions mental health

While her romantic and family life are an ultimate “no-no” for her to discuss, Lili Reinhart is still very passionate about her journey with being a healthy person. The actress is very adamant about being body positive and being your authentic self. “I’m not that flawless image person. I could never live up to that. I’m not going to make people think I’m this airbrushed version of myself. There are lots of versions of me. My hair looks like [expletive] most of the time. It looks great when I’m on a carpet, sure, but that’s not the only side I want people to see of myself,” the actress commented.

The same can be said about her mental health, the actress expressed. “Let’s talk about [depression] like it actually is,” Reinhart said. “It’s a very real thing, a day-to-day thing, not just you sitting in a dark room alone. It’s something that comes in all shapes and colors and all different scenarios, all different types of people.”

Lili Reinhart has spoken on these issues at conventions and has found that her openness is helping people be more real with themselves.