Lili Reinhart Shows Off In Cheeky Pantsless Photos

Lili Reinhart had her breakout role as the shy Betty Cooper on Riverdale, but outside the show, the actress isn’t nearly as meek. She recently shared a stunning shot taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova. Wearing a black bodysuit, stockings, and an intimidating pair of heels, Reinhart absolutely kills it.

The actress shared the post on her Instagram, writing, “An afternoon with @sashasamsonova.” In the post, Reinhart reclines on an impeccably clean glass wall, with the reflection emphasizing her sheer black thigh-highs and powerful heels. With perfectly tousled hair and an intense expression, it’s no surprise that she’s one of faces for Covergirl.

Unsurprisingly, the comments of the post are filled with support and encouragement, including a number of professional models stunned at Reinhart’s sheer power. She followed up the post with a slightly more aggressive photo that’s just as impressive as her more relaxed one. “Hey, I’m here to step on your ego,” she wrote in the caption.

Camila Mendes, her Riverdale co-star, chimed in with a supportive and mostly joking comment, writing, “can you step on my throat while you’re at it.” The two will continue working together for the foreseeable future given that the massively popular CW show was renewed for a sixth season earlier this year.

In the two photos, Reinhart tagged makeup artist Jenna Kristina and hairstylist David Stanwell, as well as stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Jordan Grossman. It certainly seems like the group effort certainly paid off with an absolutely incredible shoot for everyone involved.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Elton John’s Friends Worried He Only Has Months To Live?