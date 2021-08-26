Lil Nas X Slams Double Standard In Wake Of Tony Hawk Blood Infused Skateboard Release, But Is It The Same?

Lil Nas X has never been hesitant to express his opinions on social media and through his music. And now the rapper is pointing out the public’s double standard after Tony Hawk released a blood-infused skateboard line. Gossip Cop is digging deeper into the story.

Lil Nas X Releases Sneakers Containing Human Blood

In March, Lil Nas X blew up social media platforms after announcing his unofficial ‘Satan’ Nike shoes, which contained a few drops of human blood. Made from Nike Air Max 97s, Lil Nas X teamed up with art collective MSCHF to create the controversial design. In addition to human blood, the sneakers also featured a bronze pentagram charm and an inverted cross.

However, Nike was quick to clarify that the company had no official partnership with MSCHF or Lil Nas X on creating the shoes. In a statement after the release, Nike said it “did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Receive Backlash

Immediately after Lil Nas X released his shoes, he quickly became subject to backlash from numerous people. South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, expressed her criticism in a tweet reading, “We are in a fight for the soul of our nation.” And other conservative government officials weren’t afraid to share their outrage either.

Although Lil Nas X issued an apology video after the backlash, it was clearly a joke. Instead, it promoted his new song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). In the past, Lil Nas X has handled backlash and negative comments with an identical comedic approach, so he wasn’t taken aback by the backlash about his sneakers.

Tony Hawk Released Blood-Infused Skateboard Line

Earlier this week, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk released a line of skateboards with paint infused with some of his own blood. Hawk teamed up with Liquid Death to release a limited edition skateboard containing a little bit of his own blood. The boards were retailed at $500 and seemingly received no backlash after their release.

Lil Nas X drew attention to the lack of negative reviews for Hawk’s skateboard, pointing out that there was “no public outrage.” The rapper asked haters if they were “ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?” and if they were “mad for some other reason?” These comments were likely referring to the fact that Lil Nas X is Black and openly gay.

Lil Nas X Controversy

So, was the backlash Lil Nas X received fueled by racism and homophobia? It certainly could be. However, the main issue with Lil Nas X’s shoes was because the rapper had no official partnership with Nike. The Satanic theme was extremely controversial and never approved by the shoe company. While Hawk’s skateboards were an equal partnership with Liquid Death.