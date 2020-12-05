The Truth Behind Lil Mosey’s Net Worth And How He Got Famous So Quickly

It also sounds like he has the work ethic to maintain his success. "When you come from nothing, you’re looking at [fame] like it’s the best thing in the world and that you can do whatever you want,” Mosey told Forbes in May 2020. "But really, it’s just like working a job or something. You just gotta put in work because if you start getting lazy, if you think everything’s sweet, then you’re going to start losing it."