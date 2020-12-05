The Truth Behind Lil Mosey’s Net Worth And How He Got Famous So Quickly

Lil Mosey was only 15 when he blew up on the scene with his debut single "Pull Up." By the next year, the Seattle rapper found himself signed to Interscope Records—a label whose past roster includes Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Between two successful studio albums and collaborations with Selena Gomez, Quavo, Tyga, and Swae Lee, the 18-year-old could become as big as his predecessors. Find out Lil Mosey's net worth as it stands today (we suspect it'll only grow exponentially in the future.)
Lil Mosey, born Lathan Moses Stanley Echols on January 25, 2002, is a hip-hop prodigy from Mountlake Terrace, Washington. He was turned on to the idea of rapping as an eighth-grader when his older brother put Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares on Mosey's iPod. "That was all I listened to ... that's what got me into rapping," he told No Jumper in 2018.
In 2016, armed with nothing but GarageBand and some Apple headphones, Mosey recorded his first track, "So Bad," which he uploaded to SoundCloud. "That's when I got like 50K [listens]," he said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, I must just keep doing this sh-t.'"
These days, Mosey splits his time between making music (his mixtape Universal is set to drop before the end of 2020) and entertaining his 3.5 million followers on TikTok. Word has it he may be dating fellow TikTok star and collaborator Dixie D'Amelio. Whether or not it's true, they certainly look like an item.
Lil Mosey's path to success shot off at breakneck speed. He dropped out of high school after 10th grade, moving from Washington to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. After his video for "Pull Up" was uploaded to YouTube, he attracted the attention of Interscope’s SVP of A&R, Tim Glover. Within 16 months, the vid hit over 25 million views.
"Pull Up," along with two successful follow-up singles ("Boof Pack" and "Noticed") were all included in his 2018 debut studio album Northsbest. The album peaked at 29 on the US Billboard 200—an impressive showing for a relative unknown.
Mosey only outdid himself from there. In 2019, he released his second album, Certified Hitmaker. Its fourth single, "Blueberry Faygo" was a phenomenon that spawned countless copycats, but the original track had over 170 million views on YouTube. The album peaked at 12 on the US Billboard 200 and took the ninth spot on Billboard's US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
Mosey has a third studio album, The Land of Make Believe, in the works. In the meantime, he is dropping singles for his upcoming mixtape Universal. "Jumping Out The Face," which premiered on November 13, has already had over two million views on YouTube.
He's also keeping busy with appearances on other artists' tracks. Mosey raps on "Thug Kry" by YG and "No Honorable Mentions" by Trippie Redd (also featuring Quavo). In November 2020, he teamed up with Swae Lee and Tyga to release "Krabby Step" from the soundtrack for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
As a newcomer in the rap game, Lil Mosey has an estimated net worth of $3 million. However, that doesn't take his recent successes into account. With his many collaborations and side projects, including the SpongeBob soundtrack and his own Northsbest music festival, it's a safe bet that his wealth is will be growing pretty quickly.
It also sounds like he has the work ethic to maintain his success. "When you come from nothing, you’re looking at [fame] like it’s the best thing in the world and that you can do whatever you want,” Mosey told Forbes in May 2020. "But really, it’s just like working a job or something. You just gotta put in work because if you start getting lazy, if you think everything’s sweet, then you’re going to start losing it."