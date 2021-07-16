Gossip Cop

Check out the top stories Gossip Cop investigated this week!

 by Laura Hohenstein
News

Lil Durk, Girlfriend Survive Shootout During Georgia Home Invasion

E
Eric Gasa
11:41 am, July 16, 2021
Lil Durk and India Royale at the 2021 BET Awards
(Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Royale, are very lucky to be alive after a violent home invasion last Sunday. According to law enforcement, armed intruders entered their Georgia home and then exchanged gunfire with the couple.

A Rude Awakening For Lil Durk, India Royale

The home invasion occurred around 5 am that Sunday morning. Police sources told TMZ that several unidentified persons entered the rapper’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, a small gated community about an hour outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

Upon entry, a shootout ensued between Lil Durk, Royale, and the intruders but according to police no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Lucky To Be Alive

The dangerous incident comes after the rapper scored his very first number one album with Atlanta MC, Lil Baby on their record, The Voice of the Heroes. The album was released on June 4 and took the top spot on the Billboard 200 by June 13.

Lil Durk is very fortunate to be alive after losing his own brother, OTF DThang in a Chicago strip club shootout last month. The police have reported no arrests at this time and are requesting any tips and info on the incident.

