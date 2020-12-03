Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron At Odds Over Australian Waitress?

Besides, as we mentioned above, Efron and Valladares have reportedly broken up. The tabloid was stirring up trouble where there was clearly none to be found. Woman’s Day has been busted for this sort of bad behavior in the past. Gossip Cop recently debunked an article from the tabloid claiming Efron’s friends were worried they’d never see him again because he was head over heels for Valladares. This was the same outlet that also claimed Efron and Valladares were secretly engaged. Recent reports seem to contradict that report, and the lack of an announcement is always telling, as well.