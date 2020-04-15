Liam Hemsworth’s Tabloid Clapback, And The Rumors That Drove Him To The Edge

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Liam Hemsworth has been in the tabloids a lot in recent years, so it’s no wonder that the experience has soured him on the tabloid media quote a bit, as he revealed in an interview. Long before he and ex-wife Miley Cyrus divorced, numerous nasty rumors surrounded their marriage. Even after the two announced the divorce, the tabloids kept piling on with false rumor after rumor.

Hemsworth was asked about the fact that personal aspects of his life were so closely monitored during an interview with Men’s Health. The Hunger Games actor’s answer was extremely candid. “For a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really got to me,” Hemsworth admitted before adding, “because from my point of view, the majority of the time things that are written about me are completely false.” In the end, though, he doesn’t “want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff.” Even though he won’t, Gossip Cop will. We gathered some of the most outrageous rumors tabloids published about Hemsworth over the years. Maybe these are the stories that finally pushed Hemsworth to speak out.

It’s Been Happening For Years

In 2017, before the couple’s intimate Nashville wedding, OK! published claiming Cyrus was Hemsworth’s “cash cow.” Hemsworth “barely open[ed] his wallet since he and Miley began dating,” the publication insisted, with a so-called source adding, “She’s always been worth 10 times more than Liam, but it’s not as if he’s broke; it wouldn’t hurt him to pay some share of their bills.”

Though Miley Cyrus herself wasn’t too worried about the arrangement, the so-called “insider” claimed the situation had her family worried “that her man is taking advantage of her deep pockets.” With Cyrus even paying for the Australian actor’s car insurance, according to the source, her family was concerned “she’s going to go into this marriage without a prenup and that could end up being a very costly mistake.”

Gossip Cop had a tough time swallowing this story, so we reached out to our own impeccable source close to the situation. Our own insider in the Cyrus camp informed us the claims in this story were 100% not true. We were also told Hemsworth picked up the tab for Cyrus often.

A Marriage Fraught With Rumors

Then came accusations from NW that Cyrus and Hemsworth had an open marriage. A supposed “insider” told the outlet the two “hook up with other people from time to time and it’s an arrangement that works for both of them.” Cyrus was the mastermind behind this “arrangement,” the source insisted, but Hemsworth was ultimately fine with it. “He lets Miley go out and have her fun, but they’re still very much a couple,” the dubious tipster said, adding, “Some will be surprised Liam is so relaxed about it, but he wants to be with Miley no matter what.”

Gossip Cop had no trouble debunking that story. We reached out to a source close to the couple who couldn’t speak on the record but assured us the couple did not have an open marriage.

After Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Divorce Announcement

After Hemsworth and Cyrus’ divorce, the tabloid rumor mill didn’t slow down one bit. New Idea reported just a month after the couple officially split that a romance between Katie Holmes and Liam Hemsworth was in the works. The outlet alleged that Hemsworth’s sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, was eager to “play cupid” for her newly-single brother-in-law. According to a source, Pataky had met Holmes years before at a “star-studded Hollywood event,” and the two had hit it off. Since Holmes’ relationship with Jamie Foxx had also ended, the source claimed, “Elsa thinks the pair will hit it off and Liam is just Katie’s type.”

Again, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who laughed off the outlet’s story. We were assured that Pataky was not planning to set Holmes up with Hemsworth.

Which Brings Us To Now

Even more recently, the tabloids have targeted Hemsworth’s new romance with model Gabriella Brooks. OK! Australia reported last week that Hemsworth and Brooks were expecting a baby. The only proof the outlet put forth was a photo of the model wearing a wetsuit on the beach where she appeared to be touching her stomach. The publication speculated wildly that this simple gesture meant Brooks “might already be in the family way.” The fact that the outlet adds in qualifiers like “might” just means they’re covering themselves in the event that their reporting is untrue, which is likely, through we can’t completely bust the story at this time.

Liam Hemsworth is taking a new perspective on tabloid gossip, though. “Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something,” he confessed, but instead, “I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.” That’s the perfect perspective for something as insidious as tabloid lies about anyone’s personal, private life.