Liam Hemsworth Suing Miley Cyrus For Defamation?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dated on-again-off-again from 2009 until getting married in 2018. The two finalized their divorce in January 2020, but one tabloid says the two could be back in court soon. Is Hemsworth going to sue his ex-wife over her eye-opening interview? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Hemsworth “is being urged to take Miley Cyrus to court after she implied that she left the marriage due to booze and partying.” The “Best of Both Worlds” singer told Rolling Stone “she was using drugs a lot more during her ill-fated marriage” which made the relationship “not fulfilling or sustainable.” The tabloid says this is “not the first time it’s been suggested that Liam… was the wild one during their 10-year relationship.”
Having been questioned, Hemsworth’s friends “Are urging him to stand his ground again, only this time by filing a defamation lawsuit.” A source says “some believe Liam’s career has struggled post-Miley and that could only be made worse by these new allegations.” The article concludes by saying “Miley can’t just go on magazine covers and make out she was the one who had to be saved.”
Even by New Idea’s low standards, this story is incomprehensible. Cyrus told Rolling Stone that she was struggling with drug addiction… so Hemsworth is going to sue her? Why? How does Cyrus admitting to “experimentation with drugs and booze” make Hemsworth look like the bad guy in the marriage? If anything, this gives him a clean slate as Cyrus admits she wasn’t in the best health during the marriage.
Hemsworth is not going to sue Cyrus over this interview. A source speaking to ET, a far more reliable outlet than this tabloid, said:
Liam Hemsworth isn't upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with [Gabriella Brooks].
Gossip Cop would be hard-pressed to find a story as wrong as this one. There will be no lawsuit as everyone has moved on.
The title of this article says Liam takes Miley to court,” but the story itself is careful to say he’s “being urged” to take her to court, and that “his team [is] considering their position.” There’s a huge difference between actually suing someone and thinking about suing someone. This is a bait and switch story, a New Idea specialty, which promises a different story than it actually prints.
This tabloid recently had a cover story about Prince Harry going to rehab, only to say he was considering going on a "wellness retreat." It said Kate Middleton had raced to Meghan Markle's side, only to say she called her on the telephone. In an especially egregious bait and switch, the tabloid claimed Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets, only to immediately say she was just having one child.
Headlines cannot be trusted from this tabloid as they seldom match the story itself. Cyrus is not going back to court with her ex-husband, so this story is as false as false gets.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
