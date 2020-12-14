Liam Hemsworth Suing Miley Cyrus For Defamation?

‘Liam Takes Miley To Court!’

According to New Idea, Hemsworth “is being urged to take Miley Cyrus to court after she implied that she left the marriage due to booze and partying.” The “Best of Both Worlds” singer told Rolling Stone “she was using drugs a lot more during her ill-fated marriage” which made the relationship “not fulfilling or sustainable.” The tabloid says this is “not the first time it’s been suggested that Liam… was the wild one during their 10-year relationship.”