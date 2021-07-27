LeVar Burton’s Debut As ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Breaks Record, But Not For What You’d Think

LeVar Burton kicked off his first week on Jeopardy!, but his debut was overshadowed by a contestant’s dismal record-breaking performance. Burton may have been a long-time favorite to take over the show following the tragic passing of famed host Alex Trebek, but fans couldn’t help but gawk at one contestant’s bad showing. It’s one thing to not perform your best on the trivia game show, it’s another thing entirely to set a record for your bad performance.

LeVar Burton’s Finally Hosting ‘Jeopardy!,’ But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Patrick Pearce

Fans of Jeopardy! have long clamored for the inclusion of Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton to join the guest hosting roster, and their wish has finally been fulfilled. After months of pleading and one very convincing Change.org petition, Burton was finally added to the lineup. His first day on the job was Monday, and although fans were clearly pleased to see him behind the podium, there was something else about his first episode that caught their attention.

A production specialist from Fountain View, California, by the name of Patrick Pearce soon stole the show after racking up a number of incorrect guesses. Just when viewers thought he’d be able to dig himself out of the hole he’d created for himself, Pearce incorrectly answered the Daily Double question, which dropped him even lower.

By the time Pearce’s time on the show came to an end, he’d managed to achieve the lowest score in Jeopardy! history: negative $7,400. That blew the previous lowest score out of the water. According to Slate, the previous record holder for lowest score was Stephanie Hull, who scored negative $6,800 in March 2015.

The Reactions On Twitter Are Absolutely Hilarious

Fans absolutely noted Pearce’s poor performance and, surprisingly, reacted with a lot of sympathy for him. Considering the way previous contestants have been received, it’s a nice surprise to see so many empathizing with the underperforming Pearce. Obviously, some took the time to poke some good-natured fun at the beyond dismal turn out, but even the jokes aimed towards Pearce were kinder than expected.

condolences to the new recordholder for worst day ever on Jeopardy, Patrick Pearce pic.twitter.com/JecMLYjQms — Dan Kois (@dankois) July 27, 2021

Me laughing at Patrick on #Jeopardy but then thinking how I'd probably go $-50,000 if I got on the show. pic.twitter.com/aOKLiVmfXe — PHILASYR (@philasyr) July 26, 2021

I just saw #Jeopardy Patrick referred to as the "people's contestant' and it couldn't be truer. Over $7k in the hole at Final Jeopardy, he represents all of us yelling the wrong answers at the TV with complete confidence! ❤️ 🤓 @Jeopardy — SC🌺 (@simonecastello) July 26, 2021

Hopefully, Pearce was able to hold his head up high after exiting the stage. After all, it’s not every day that records are broken on Jeopardy!, so even though it’s not the sort of record he wanted to break, it’s still quite an achievement. He had a lot of people rooting for him, even if some of those people were rooting for him to stop hitting the buzzer and give himself a break.

