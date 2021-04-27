LeVar Burton Takes On Meghan McCain Over The Dr. Seuss Controversy

LeVar Burton and Meghan McCain faced off on the topic of cancel culture on a recent episode of The View. The conservative co-host questioned the Reading Rainbow host about his opinion on the recent controversy surrounding a selection of Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published. His answer was interesting, especially considering his involvement in a children’s program that promotes reading.

LeVar Burton Shares Surprising Opinion On Dr. Seuss Controversy

The Star Trek: Next Generation star videoed in for his interview with the ladies of The View. At first, LeVar Burton chatted with the co-hosts about his newly announced guest-hosting gig on Jeopardy!, which will air later this summer. Once they’d exhausted the topic, Meghan McCain wasted no time in moving the discussion right along to one of her favorite subjects: cancel culture.

Referencing the recent decision by Dr. Seuss’ estate to no longer publish six books whose content was deemed racist, McCain inquired, “What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?”

Burton insisted that the Dr. Seuss Foundation, and the author himself, Theodore Geisel, was “responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages,” implying that it was unfair to judge the author’s entire body of work on a few examples of racially and culturally insensitive content.

Burton’s Take On Cancel Culture

“I think we need to put things in perspective,” Burton added. In regards to the larger question about cancel culture, Burton explained that he had a problem with the name of the term. “I think it’s misnamed,” he explained, adding, “I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in this society, whereas they haven’t been, ever, in this country.”

McCain, unfortunately, wasn’t given a chance to respond to Burton’s thoughtful answer. It would have been very interesting to see the two debate the subject more fully, especially since McCain has made her opinion about cancel culture very clear at the beginning. Let’s hope Burton returns to the talk show sometime soon to continue the discussion.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child



‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?



Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant



Who Is Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld’s Wife? Meet Elena Moussa



Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America