screenshot of Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Celebrities Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With ‘Disgraced’ Jimmy Kimmel

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Aniston ‘Unfriends’ Jimmy Kimmel? Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of blue light glasses and lavender hand sanitizer spray. Lifestyle 8 Amazon Products That Will Make Going Back to the Office Easier

It's time to put some pants on, fill up the gas tank and start being part of the world again. Here are eight products on Amazon that will make that transition back to the office a whole lot easier.

 by Suzy Kerr
Kristen Bell, smiling in a yellow dress at an awards show. Celebrities Kristen Bell Cheating On Dax Shepard With ‘Mystery Man’?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been very open publicly about their relationship. Now one tabloid is accusing Bell of cheating on Shepard with her Woman in the House costar Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Gossip Cop investigates the accusations.  What’s Going On In Kristen Bell’s Marriage “Who Is Kristen’s Mystery Man?” In Touch asks in […]

 by Cortland Ann
side by side photos of Lester Holt and Jennifer Aniston News Lester Holt Getting Replaced, Jennifer Aniston’s Romantic Reunion, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

Summer is just about to begin, and with it returns a time of blockbuster movies and social gatherings. With big premieres and ceremonies kicking off, there’s more talk than ever about what’s going with celebrities. Here are some of the rumors and reports Gossip Cop has investigated this week. John Legend ‘Ready To Call It […]

 by Griffin Matis
Summer is just about to begin, and with it returns a time of blockbuster movies and social gatherings. With big premieres and ceremonies kicking off, there’s more talk than ever about what’s going with celebrities. Here are some of the rumors and reports Gossip Cop has investigated this week.

Chrissy Teigen in a red dress with John Legend in a blue tux
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

Chrissy Teigen’s bullying allegations came as a surprise to a lot of people, but according to this story, no one was more shocked than her husband, John Legend. “This is not the woman he fell in love with and married,” an insider reveals. Here’s the latest on the couple’s reported struggles.

Caitlyn Jenner in a black dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injury Complications?

In this shocking story, the National Enquirer reported that Caitlyn Jenner was going through some tough times as age and cosmetic surgeries caught up with her. “All the surgeries she’s had, all the work and money she put into her gender transition five years ago seem to be failing on her,” an insider said. “Her body and joints are stiff from her years as an athlete.” We double-checked the report here.

Michael Douglas in a tuxedo with Catherine Zeta-Jones in a blue dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Saved Their Marriage’ After Cops Called To Their Home?

In Touch said that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones had a serious wake up call after having to call the police to their home. Sources reported that the scary situation allowed them to address the problems that had been plaguing their relationship. This is what we found in our investigation.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on the red carpet
(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating After ‘Second Chance’ At ‘Real-Life Romance’?

While the Friends reunion was a nice get-together for the cast of the show, it apparently had a little something extra to offer Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. After the two admitted to having mutual crushes on each other, sources say that a real-life Ross and Rachel situation might happen. Here’s what’s happening between the two stars.

Eric Clapton playing guitar on stage
(chris87/Shutterstock.com)

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

While he may not have shot the deputy, it seems as though Eric Clapton has shot his chances of reuniting with friends. As Clapton himself said, “I’ve tried to reach out to fellow musicians. I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often, I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore. It’s quite noticeable.” We broke down what’s going on with the musician here.

Lester Holt in a blue suit
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Lester Holt Out At NBC News?

Lester Holt has been an iconic part of NBC for quite some time, but his integrity and personality don’t draw nearly as many viewers as ABC. “Few people have the integrity and journalistic pedigree of Lester, but in today’s environment — where everything is driven by numbers and figures rather than gravitas — the big bosses want to try something new,” an industry source explains. Here’s what we found when we investigated the report.

