Leonardo DiCaprio's Going To Be A Father? Report Claims Camila Morrone Is Pregnant

There’s a rumor from a tabloid stating another Hollywood baby may be on the way for an A-lister. The magazine suggests that Leonardo DiCaprio may be joining the fatherhood club. Gossip Cop looked into the story. Here’s what we know.
According to Woman’s Day, tinseltown is "buzzing" that DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, could be expecting a bundle of joy. The magazine displays a picture of Morrone strolling about in West Hollywood with an arrow pointing towards what appears to be a growing bump. Friends of the couple state that if the news is true, the timing couldn’t be better.
“It’s no secret that he and Camila have become super-close during quarantine, it’s the first time he’s gotten to know someone and he’s very comfortable cohabiting with Camila,” says a source. The insider continues, “No one’s surprised to see her sporting a bump. It’s something that’s been on Leo’s agenda for a long time, he’s just not found the right girl.”
The unknown informant adds that DiCaprio and Morrone have been “turning down” some surprising invites lately and the insider believes this is why. However, Gossip Cop would like to point out that we are still in a pandemic, which is why many people aren’t currently attending gatherings or events. Still, the insider says, Morrone is “totally blooming right now” and the Titanic star is “all over her.” The tipster further reveals all of DiCaprio’s friends are loving “the new Leo” and are certain Morrone is “The One” for the actor. “And while she may not get him down the aisle,” the Woman’s Day source spills, “he does want to be a dad one day. His mom will kill him if he doesn’t give her grandkids soon.”
Now, anything is definitely possible, but there is a problem with the photo Woman’s Day used. The outlet picked one photo out of dozens and tried to insinuate Morrone has a bump. But in the other photos of the young beauty, she doesn’t have a baby bump. Earlier this month, DiCaprio and Morrone were seen at the beach together and Morrone was spotted in a bikini with a very slim stomach. While Gossip Cop certainly hopes the two have children in the future if that's in their plans, we don’t think it’s happening anytime soon.
Additionally, Woman’s Day isn’t the most reliable when it comes to its stories. Take, for example, two years ago when we busted the tabloid for claiming DiCaprio had his eye of Margot Robbie while they filmed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The magazine alleged that the actor was trying to pursue Robbie during the production of the film, but Gossip Cop was told by a source close to the situation that it wasn’t true.
Last May, Woman’s Day even purported that DiCaprio was jealous of Brad Pitt for hitting it off with Robbie. Once again, Gossip Cop clarified the incorrect story line. Robbie is a married woman and was not involved in anything romantic with DiCaprio or Pitt.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.