Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Has 'Bun In The Oven'?

Basketball Diaries star Leonardo DiCaprio has reached such a high level of fame and stardom that every relationship he has is studied under a microscope. One tabloid reports that DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, are expecting a baby after three years of dating. Gossip Cop investigates.
Back in August, Star claimed that DiCaprio was “gearing up for his greatest role yet:” father to Morrone’s baby. Morrone is “looking noticeably rounder around the middle and giving off a certain glow,” which a “friend” told the tabloid “looks like the beginnings of a baby bump.” She and Dicaprio “smile at each other like they’ve got a secret.”
The friend hints that “an engagement might also be on deck” because DiCaprio and Morrone “get along so well, despite their age difference.” It could be difficult to learn more about the pregnancy, for the article says “don’t expect an elaborate gender-reveal shared on Instagram from the ultra-private Leo.” The article concludes by saying, “Leo’s accomplished everything else he’s set out to do, so it makes sense he’d be heading in that direction now.”
The easiest way to debunk pregnancy stories is to simply wait them out. If Morrone had a baby bump in August, then she’d either be obviously pregnant by now or have had the baby. With no new DiCaprios in the world and Morrone looking no more “noticeably rounder around the middle,” this story is obviously false.
It’s also worth noting how unbelievable this story is on its own. DiCaprio is a fairly private person as the tabloid says, but we’re led to believe a close friend of his would spill all these details to Star? By its own admission, this story is pretty much impossible.
DiCaprio’s relationship with Morrone is his longest in a decade. The two are still together and are currently in Boston while DiCaprio works on Don’t Look Up. Speculation is out of control that she could be the one, but the two are still not engaged.
A few months after saying the two were expecting, Star printed another story claiming that DiCaprio told Morrone he “needs a break.” This break never happened, nor did a baby arrive. Clearly, this is not the magazine to read for accurate news about the Django Unchained star.
Gossip Cop also busted its story that DiCaprio was “playing cupid” for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt. At the time, Pitt was squarely focused on being a father, not on dating. We also debunked a story that said DiCaprio was dating Kate Winslet. While that may be welcome news for fans of Revolutionary Road, it’s simply not true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.