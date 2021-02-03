News

Leonardo DiCaprio's Baby, 'Hefty' Steve Harvey, And More Celebrity Gossip

side by side photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Harvey
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

Hollywood has a lot of weird standards, especially when it comes to stars' physical appearances and just how happy they seem in their current state. Gossip Cop keeps an eye out for the latest rumors about all things related to celebrities, but those topics in particular have popped up quite a bit this week. Here's the gossip you might have missed so far.

Matthew McConaughey in a brown suit and glasses
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?

McConaughey has had an incredible run as an actor, but recently, there's been an ongoing stream of speculation that he was interested in moving on from the world of acting and stepping into an entirely new role. We collected the actor's possible plans for a future outside of Hollywood here.

(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

Report: 'Hefty' Steve Harvey 'Smashing The Scale' During Birthday Yacht Trip

The National Enquirer published a story called "Let's Play The Flab!" after photos were taken of a shirtless Harvey on a yacht for his 64th birthday. He was accompanied by his wife, his daughter Lori, and Lori's boyfriend and superstar Michael B. Jordan. Here's what we found when we checked in on the famous host.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a carriage on their wedding day
(Blueskynet/Shutterstock.com)

Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle

The marriage between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has faced heavy scrutiny, and this report makes some brutal claims about the two. Markle is being charged with breaking her husband away from his family and "making him an exile." We looked into the claims and the state of the marriage here.

Scarlett Johansson in a pink dress at a red carpet event
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Scarlett Johansson Trying To Get Colin Jost To Quit 'Saturday Night Live'?

The two have only been married since October, but it seems like there might already be big changes on the way. According to one outlet, the actress is doing her best to pull her husband away from the show he's worked at for over a decade. Here's what we know about the head writer's future.

Leonardo DiCaprio smiling in a tuxedo
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Has 'Bun In The Oven'?

Now that he's finally got his Academy Award, is DiCaprio ready to move on to the next big stage of his life and become a father? Insiders revealed that Morrone looked like she may be expecting, although the actor seems to be keeping everything under wraps. We checked in on the extremely private couple here.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Why Dolly Parton Turned Down The Medal Of Freedom Twice And Could Say 'No' Again