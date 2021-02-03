Leonardo DiCaprio's Baby, 'Hefty' Steve Harvey, And More Celebrity Gossip

Hollywood has a lot of weird standards, especially when it comes to stars' physical appearances and just how happy they seem in their current state. Gossip Cop keeps an eye out for the latest rumors about all things related to celebrities, but those topics in particular have popped up quite a bit this week. Here's the gossip you might have missed so far.
McConaughey has had an incredible run as an actor, but recently, there's been an ongoing stream of speculation that he was interested in moving on from the world of acting and stepping into an entirely new role. We collected the actor's possible plans for a future outside of Hollywood here.
The National Enquirer published a story called "Let's Play The Flab!" after photos were taken of a shirtless Harvey on a yacht for his 64th birthday. He was accompanied by his wife, his daughter Lori, and Lori's boyfriend and superstar Michael B. Jordan. Here's what we found when we checked in on the famous host.
The marriage between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has faced heavy scrutiny, and this report makes some brutal claims about the two. Markle is being charged with breaking her husband away from his family and "making him an exile." We looked into the claims and the state of the marriage here.
The two have only been married since October, but it seems like there might already be big changes on the way. According to one outlet, the actress is doing her best to pull her husband away from the show he's worked at for over a decade. Here's what we know about the head writer's future.
Now that he's finally got his Academy Award, is DiCaprio ready to move on to the next big stage of his life and become a father? Insiders revealed that Morrone looked like she may be expecting, although the actor seems to be keeping everything under wraps. We checked in on the extremely private couple here.