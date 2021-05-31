Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Wants Out’ Of Relationship With Camila Morrone?

Since December 2017, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone have been linked romantically. Now, one tabloid is alleging the nearly four-year relationship is fizzling out with DiCaprio pulling away from Morrone. Gossip Cop investigates.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship Fizzling Out?

“Out of sight, out of mind?” Life & Style is claiming the old adage may apply to DiCaprio and Morrone’s romance. The publication says that The Revenant actor hasn’t spent much time with the model since he started production on Killers of the Flower Moon. Filming on location in Oklahoma seems to have taken a toll on their relationship, according to an insider close with the actor who spoke with the rag.

“When Leo is on location, he shuts himself off from the rest of the world so that he can concentrate on his craft,” the source continued. Apparently, the lack of communication is causing 23-year-old Morrone to “spiral.” The secret insider went on to spill, “Leo’s always been an independent guy and now that he’s back at work he’s enjoying the freedom again. There are whispers he wants out of the relationship!”

The Couple Have A Quiet Private Relationship

It’s important to note both stars have been relatively quiet about their relationship publicly. DiCaprio, who is notorious for dating younger models, rarely speaks about his personal life. However, on May 10, Morrone re-shared a film still her boyfriend posted on Instagram to promote Killers of the Flower Moon. Shared on her story, the photo from the upcoming movie captured DiCaprio in full costume sitting next to his love interest Lily Gladstone. While the gesture is certainly not a public “I love you,” it the type of gesture a supportive partner would do. It’s for this reason Gossip Cop deems this story false.

Tabloids Can’t Get Their Story Straight

It’s no surprise the tabloids are obsessed with Leonardo DiCaprio and his relationships. Over the past two years alone, Gossip Cop has busted numerous stories concerning the Titanic star and Camila Morrone — and the tabloids haven’t gone easy on her. In April 2019, Woman’s Day said the young starlet accused her boyfriend of having an affair with Margot Robbie. “Camila accused Leo of crossing the line when he revealed he and Margot were planning a meet-up. It’s caused a huge amount of tension and jealous rows between them. Camila can’t stand Margot.” Gossip Cop used Robbie’s words against the tabloid’s allegations, pointing out the two co-stars are nothing more than work friends.

In late December, Woman’s Day spread the rumors that Morrone was “furious” over DiCaprio’s dad bod and was forcing him on a diet of “sardines oysters and pumpkin seeds.” Gossip Cop picked apart the Oscar winner’s filming schedule and found that the star was currently shooting Don’t Look Up, meaning he couldn’t lose weight at that time anyway. The tabloids just can’t get it right when it comes to DiCaprio.

More News From Gossip Cop

Residents Say Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Worst Neighbors Ever’?

Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez ‘Used’ Her ‘For Money And Fame’ During Their Time Together?

Julia Roberts’ Marriage ‘Struggling’ After Living Apart From Her Husband?

Thong Jeans – The Latest Controversial Denim Trend

Whoopi Goldberg Leaving ‘The View’ Over Health Scares, Ongoing Feuds?