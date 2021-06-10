Leonardo DiCaprio Proposing To Camila Morrone After Getting Her Father’s ‘Blessing’?

Did Leonardo DiCaprio propose to longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone? The couple has been together since 2017, but that’s more than long enough for some to think that wedding bells are in the future for the two. Gossip Cop investigates.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio Propose To Camila Morrone In Quarantine?

In an issue from June 2020, Life & Style claims DiCaprio finally put a ring on it and Morrone said yes. Of course, the magazine is getting its information from an unnamed insider. “Nobody thought it would last, but Leo’s gone and proven them all wrong,” the source spilled before revealing Morrone has done what other models and actresses have tried to do for years. “He doesn’t even look at other women anymore. He only has eyes for Camila.”

The outlet then insinuates the couple was quarantining at his house in LA and that despite the 23-year age gap, both families are supportive of the relationship. “Leo really gets along with Camila’s dad, Maximo. So he was more than happy to give them his blessing,” the insider source finished up the article saying.

The Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wedding

Since a year has passed since this story came out, it’s easy for Gossip Cop to say the report is false. Not only has Morrone been spotted out and about without a ring, but records show that the couple is currently single in the eyes of the law. When an insider claims to have all this information on a couple but refuses to give their name and the specifics surrounding the engagement, the so-called informant is waving two big red flags. No specific details are given about how exactly DiCaprio proposed. It’s odd that if this person had all this private information on the couple then wouldn’t share it.

The paparazzi and tabloids have hounded DiCaprio and whoever he was dating at the time throughout his career. Numerous stories have been published about Morrone since she first got together with the Aviator actor. Most recently, Life & Style, the same publication that claimed the couple was engaged, just reported that the couple had split. The outlet said that since DiCaprio had left LA to shoot a new movie, his romance with Morrone had fizzled out.

“Leo’s always been an independent guy and now that he’s back at work he’s enjoying the freedom again. There are whispers he wants out of the relationship!” another unnamed source told the publication. Gossip Cop pointed out that the couple is notoriously quiet about their relationship but seemed to still be together after Morrone posted a still of DiCaprio’s movie on her Instagram story back in early May. The tabloid has no idea what’s going on with the two.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Report Says Elton John Is In ‘Financial Hell’ After Losing $77 Million

Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him?

15 Travel Accessories Under $15 (And They’re All On Amazon)

Ellen DeGeneres Buying Portia De Rossi $14 Million Ranch To ‘Save Their Marriage’?