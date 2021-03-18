Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Leonardo DiCaprio smiling in a tuxedo Celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio Proposed To Camila Morrone On Her Birthday?

Leonardo DiCaprio was finally ready to wed his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, according to a tabloid story that broke last July. It claimed that the Titanic sweetheart announced their engagement on her 23rd birthday while celebrating with a cowboy-themed party aboard a superyacht. Gossip Cop further investigated to find out the truth. Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Settling […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Joaquin Phoenix in a tuxedo with Rooney Mara in a sheer dress Celebrities Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Asking Keanu Reeves To Be Best Man At Wedding?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Keanu Reeves would be the best man for Joaquin Phoenix’s wedding to Rooney Mara. Since some time has passed, Gossip Cop is looking back on the story and if this happened. Keanu Reeves’ Gift To Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Gossip Cop should start by mentioning that Reeves was […]

 by Elyse Johnson
From left to right: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, walking together on a cold day. Royals Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed To Los Angeles To Confront Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton flying to Los Angeles for a confrontation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? One tabloid reports that the Cambridges and Sussexes may be putting the rivalry behind them. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Wills And Kate in Damage Control’ According to Woman’s Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Hugh Jackmand on the right with this wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. News Hugh Jackman Headed For Divorce After Being Spotted Without Wedding Ring?

365 days ago, Hugh Jackman was spotted without his wedding ring on, sparking rumors that he and Deborra-Lee Furness were breaking up. Gossip Cop busted this story at the time, but one year is long enough to see what the real story was. Let’s take a look back on that rumor and learn what happened. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio Proposed To Camila Morrone On Her Birthday?

M
Michelle Tierney
8:00 am, March 18, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio smiling in a tuxedo
(Isaaack/Shutterstock.com)

Leonardo DiCaprio was finally ready to wed his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, according to a tabloid story that broke last July. It claimed that the Titanic sweetheart announced their engagement on her 23rd birthday while celebrating with a cowboy-themed party aboard a superyacht. Gossip Cop further investigated to find out the truth.

Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Settling Down

According to a July 2020 article in Woman’s Day, DiCaprio eagerly revealed his engagement to Morrone to friends and other A-list celebrities like Nina Dobrev and Shaun White while cruising around Malibu on a yacht. The story said, “The loved-up couple, who have been dating for over two years, were seen looking thrilled as they boarded the yacht of Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey in June.” 

The source said that the announcement was quite the shock because even though they’ve been rumored to have been dating since 2017, Leonardo DiCaprio has never committed to previous partners. This tabloid wasted little time, suggesting that Morrone was already thinking about wedding planning given her Instagram posts showcasing exquisite gowns as dress inspiration. 

DiCaprio’s Dating History

Known for his non-commital relationships with other young and beautiful celebrities like Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Miranda Kerr, and Blake Lively, Leonardo DiCaprio bears an extensive dating history. “But,” the magazine added, “whenever they made suggestions they should get serious, Leo would get cold feet.” Apparently, this was strengthened by the fact that DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, never approved of his lady choices either. It’s surprising, then, that Morrone would fare so differently, but the story assures readers, saying, “She’s tamed the beast!”

The Real Scoop On Leo and Camila

Tabloids love Leonardo DiCaprio just as much as every other person who’s dreamt of gazing into his iridescent baby blues. Thus, it’s unsurprising they went overboard with this story shortly after DiCaprio and Morrone set sail on their yacht. Nevertheless, it’s nearly nine months later and neither star has formally announced an engagement.

Plus, in September of last year, Gossip Cop debunked another Woman’s Day claim about a potential baby bump by pointing out that other recent pictures of Morrone sporting a slim stomach in a bikini implied otherwise.

Camila Morrone obviously didn’t have a baby, so it’s likely their engagement story is false too. The piece got one thing right when it said, “If Leo DiCaprio is finally settling down, you can bet it will be the wedding of the year if not the century.” Unfortunately for the outlet, there’s no wedding in the works as of now.

More News From Gossip Cop

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now  

January Jones Goes Shirtless In Latest Post

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.