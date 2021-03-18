Leonardo DiCaprio Proposed To Camila Morrone On Her Birthday?

Leonardo DiCaprio was finally ready to wed his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, according to a tabloid story that broke last July. It claimed that the Titanic sweetheart announced their engagement on her 23rd birthday while celebrating with a cowboy-themed party aboard a superyacht. Gossip Cop further investigated to find out the truth.

Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Settling Down

According to a July 2020 article in Woman’s Day, DiCaprio eagerly revealed his engagement to Morrone to friends and other A-list celebrities like Nina Dobrev and Shaun White while cruising around Malibu on a yacht. The story said, “The loved-up couple, who have been dating for over two years, were seen looking thrilled as they boarded the yacht of Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey in June.”

The source said that the announcement was quite the shock because even though they’ve been rumored to have been dating since 2017, Leonardo DiCaprio has never committed to previous partners. This tabloid wasted little time, suggesting that Morrone was already thinking about wedding planning given her Instagram posts showcasing exquisite gowns as dress inspiration.

DiCaprio’s Dating History

Known for his non-commital relationships with other young and beautiful celebrities like Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Miranda Kerr, and Blake Lively, Leonardo DiCaprio bears an extensive dating history. “But,” the magazine added, “whenever they made suggestions they should get serious, Leo would get cold feet.” Apparently, this was strengthened by the fact that DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, never approved of his lady choices either. It’s surprising, then, that Morrone would fare so differently, but the story assures readers, saying, “She’s tamed the beast!”

The Real Scoop On Leo and Camila

Tabloids love Leonardo DiCaprio just as much as every other person who’s dreamt of gazing into his iridescent baby blues. Thus, it’s unsurprising they went overboard with this story shortly after DiCaprio and Morrone set sail on their yacht. Nevertheless, it’s nearly nine months later and neither star has formally announced an engagement.

Plus, in September of last year, Gossip Cop debunked another Woman’s Day claim about a potential baby bump by pointing out that other recent pictures of Morrone sporting a slim stomach in a bikini implied otherwise.

Camila Morrone obviously didn’t have a baby, so it’s likely their engagement story is false too. The piece got one thing right when it said, “If Leo DiCaprio is finally settling down, you can bet it will be the wedding of the year if not the century.” Unfortunately for the outlet, there’s no wedding in the works as of now.

More News From Gossip Cop

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now

January Jones Goes Shirtless In Latest Post

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’