Leonardo DiCaprio Getting Flirty With Margaret Qualley?

By Andrew Shuster |

Leonardo DiCaprio is not “getting flirty” with Margaret Qualley – his co-star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That’s the ridiculous story one of the tabloids is pitching. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Leo Hits On Andie MacDowell’s Daughter” reads a headline in the latest issue of Woman’s Day, which chooses to reference Qualley’s famous mom before getting to her. The accompanying article says DiCaprio got flirty “for all the world to see” with his 25-year-old co-star. The magazine doesn’t specify when or where this world display of flirtation took place, but it does include this photo of DiCaprio and Qualley laughing at the 20th Annual AFI Awards on January 3.

An alleged insider tells the magazine that DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, is devastated. “Camila always suspected Leo would develop a thing for Margaret – she’s just his type, and age range,” says the supposed source. “The pics last week were proof of her suspicions.”

The unknown tipster backs up their claims by noting that Morrone “was not by Leo’s side” at last week’s Golden Globes, which Qualley attended. “Leo looked smitten with her – and no wonder, she’s a knockout,” adds the seemingly phony source. As promised in the article’s headline, Qualley’s mom – Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell – is dragged into the scenario. “Andie probably won’t be too pleased about her getting close to the likes of Leo,” says the suspicious insider. “He was literally the butt of the jokes at the Golden Globes for dating women too young for him.”

The tabloid’s report is based on a single photo of DiCaprio and Qualley sharing a laugh at the AFI Awards. A source close to the situation tells us it’s all absurd and untrue. Morrone might not have been “by Leo’s side” at the Golden Globes Awards, but she didn’t sit at home that night. The outlet fails to mention that Morrone joined DiCaprio at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty following the ceremony. The couple also attended CAA’s Golden Globes afterparty.

E! News, a much more reliable source for celebrity scoops than Woman’s Day, noted that the model was “very excited” to see her boyfriend following the Golden Globes, and the two “greeted each other with a sweet kiss” upon her arrival. DiCaprio and Morrone keep their relationship very private and have never walked a red carpet together. That’s the reason the model didn’t join her boyfriend for the awards ceremony. They were very much together at the afterparties that followed.

Meanwhile, Morrone opened up about her relationship with DiCaprio in an interview in WSJ Magazine this week. The model admitted the downside of dating a famous movie star is it “leads to more judgment and negativity,” and added, “People wish negative things upon you.” Woman’s Day should take note.

Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming DiCaprio was “swooping in” on Lady Gaga following the end of her “romance” with Bradley Cooper. Everything about that article was problematic. The A Star Is Born co-stars were never a couple, and DiCaprio has been happily dating Morrone for two years. This latest attempt at driving a wedge between them is equally baseless.