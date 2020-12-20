Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?

Are Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio “flirting with disaster” on the set of their new film? A new tabloid report claims the co-stars are getting a little too close. Gossip Cop investigates.
While filming their upcoming film, Don’t Look Up, Star claims Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are heating up the set with their flirting. An insider states, “their chemistry is off the charts,” adding, “a lot of people on the set are whispering that Jen’s tempting fate by even making a movie where she’ll be spending almost every scene opposite Leo.”
Lawrence and DiCaprio, [who play astronomers](https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lawrence-leonardo-dicaprio-on-set-dont-look-up/#:~:text=Leonardo%20DiCaprio%20and%20Jennifer%20Lawrence%20are%20adopting%20new%20looks%20for,film%20Don't%20Look%20Up.&text=The%20film%20%E2%80%94%20which%20McKay%20(The,Earth%20in%20just%20six%20months.) trying to warn everyone that an asteroid is heading to Earth, are both off the market. The Hunger Games actress is married to Cooke Maroney while the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is dating Camila Marrone. Yet, according to the source, “Jennifer and Leo always had a flirty rapport whenever they bumped into each other at the awards show and other industry events.”
The tabloid's source adds, “Word is, she jumped at the chance to work with Leo, someone she’s always admired.” The tattler further reveals Lawrence’s husband may not share the same sentiment, claiming Cooke Maroney could be “annoyed” with all the flirting. In regards to Camilla Marrone, who the tabloid maintains is still waiting for a ring, the tipster asserts, “she’s been very patient but finds his connection with Jennifer pretty intimidating.”
Gossip Cop, however, isn’t buying this overdramatized piece. Though this is the first time Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have worked together, the idea the two are heavily flirting with one another is a bit far-fetched as they’re both professionals. Also, there is a glaring issue that the two are committed to other people. We guess that the publication is just looking for a reason to stir up some drama between the costars.
This isn’t surprising, since Star has a habit of spreading fibs about celebrities. For example, months ago, the same publication alleged Leonardo DiCaprio told Camila Marrone he needed a break from her. Gossip Cop busted the phony report after finding evidence of the two together after the story was published.
The magazine also alleged DiCaprio tried to hook up Brad Pitt with one of Morrone’s friends. Gossip Cop ran the account by a rep for Pitt for dismissed the bogus tale outright. We think it’s safe to say, given the tabloid’s poor reputation, this latest piece isn’t truthful either.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
