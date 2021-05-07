Leonardo DiCaprio Hearing Wedding Bells, Finally Ready To Marry Camila Morrone?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio, one of Hollywood’s most well-known bachelors, finally settling down? One story says he and his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone are preparing for a wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Wedding Bells!’

According to OK!, Leonardo DiCaprio is giving up his bachelor lifestyle so he can settle down with Camila Morrone. A source says, “Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him.” Many of DiCaprio’s closest friends are stunned.

“He’s been on the fence for a while” an insider explains, “but friends and family have chipped away at Leo.” Morrone’s reportedly been eagerly anticipating a proposal for a long time but didn’t want to put any pressure on DiCaprio. The Basketball Diaries star has even purchased what the source calls the “ultimate” diamond ring for a mid-June proposal.

The source believes the two will not be engaged long, saying, “It’ll likely be a short engagement, with a wedding held in late fall or winter in Leo’s home state of California.” The two are considering Malibu and other tropical locations are possible as well. The story concludes with a source saying DiCaprio “wants it to be the day of both their dreams.”

The Malibu Smoking Gun

OK! is obsessed with Malibu weddings. It’s claimed that Keanu Reeves would wed there, as well as Christina Aguilera. Neither of these weddings have happened, so this isn’t exactly a source you should trust. If the wedding is supposed to be in Malibu, that’s a good sign that the story has been made up.

We’re to believe that this source is close enough to DiCaprio that they know not only when he’ll propose, but also how Morrone will react and when the wedding will be. Any real friend who genuinely knew this information would have to be in DiCaprio’s inner inner circle and would therefore never spill the beans, let alone to an outlet like this. Gossip Cop just isn’t buying it.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Getting Married?

At this point, this is a tired story. Woman’s Day made an identical claim last year that DiCaprio would propose on Morrone’s birthday, yet no proposal came. DiCaprio and Morrone are still together, but they’re still only dating.

Back in 2019, OK! claimed that DiCaprio would propose to Morrone with the help of Brad Pitt. That engagement never happened, so it looks like this outlet is just recycling ideas. This outlet has also reported that DiCaprio and Morrone were married with a baby on the way. If it was wrong then, why would it be correct now? It later said that the two were struggling over their long-distance relationship, but they’ve reunited pretty frequently.

This tabloid seems determined to print DiCaprio engagement stories every year regardless of what’s actually going on. If DiCaprio and Morrone do get engaged, Gossip Cop won’t be the least bit surprised, but that won’t change the fact that this story is completely bogus.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth