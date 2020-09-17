Leonardo DiCaprio Has Reportedly Told Camila Morrone He 'Needs A Break'

Living Separate Lives Perhaps?

Star publishes stories about celebrities living “separate lives” all the time. While it avoids using the phrase in this DiCaprio story, at the heart it’s about two people going their separate ways. Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have all been subjected to false stories similar to this one. It’s a good story from the tabloid’s perspective because even if the couple doesn’t break-up, it’s just vague enough to seem true. Of course, it rarely is, as Gossip Cop proves time and again.