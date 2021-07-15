Leonardo DiCaprio Has A New Celebrity Suitor, And She’s MUCH Different From His Usual Girlfriends

Who has their eye on Leonardo DiCaprio? An A-lister is being encouraged by her fans to shoot her shot and ask the Basketball Diaries star out. Gossip Cop has the scoop.

‘The Only Hot One’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Drew Barrymore actually have a lot in common. They were both child stars around the same time, and they’ve both worked with Cameron Diaz. We shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Barrymore may have a little crush on the Gangs of New York star.

A few days ago on Instagram, DiCaprio posted about climate change. He noted the startling increase in the global temperature, and how that threatens to ravage nearly every ecosystem on the planet. Barrymore was lurking in the comments with a very interesting post.

After thanking DiCaprio for being a fighter for climate change, she wrote: “you should be the only hot one… and not our planet!” DiCaprio remains silent in the face of this important news.

Barrymore isn’t exactly DiCaprio’s type. For decades now DiCaprio’s dated almost exclusively models in their early 20s. It’s often been joked that he’d be more likely to date a teenager than a woman his own age, and both Barrymore and DiCaprio are 46.

He’s Taken

Sadly for Barrymore, DiCaprio’s also been in a committed relationship. DiCaprio started dating Camila Morrone in 2017, around when she turned 20. At four years, this is one of the longest relationships DiCaprio has ever been in. Rumors continue to swirl that the two could get engaged soon, but nothing is official yet.

Rumors Abound

Barrymore isn’t the only one with a crush on DiCaprio. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka recently revealed that she’s got a crush on Titanic-era Dicaprio, though she’s now more interested in Shawn Mendes (not to mention that she’s dating Gavin Leatherwood). Barrymore and Shipka are just ones of millions who’ve had crushes on DiCaprio, for he’s been a sex symbol for decades.

We’ve also busted stories about Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston flirting with DiCaprio, for those were both completely made up. He’s been off the market for years and appears to only have eyes for Morrone.

As for Barrymore, she recently said that she’s back on dating apps for the first time in years. Gossip Cop has debunked numerous stories about Barrymore swearing off men, but these are simply not true. It looks like Barrymore was just making a joke rather than seriously trying to shoot her shot with DiCaprio, but it still turns heads all the same.

