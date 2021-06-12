Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Furious And Humiliated’ Over Julianne Hough’s Sexual Criticism?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s been an A-lister among A-listers for decades now. One report says his time at the top could be coming to an end thanks to Julianne Hough. Is a lousy bedroom reputation costing the Basketball Diaries star? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Leo’s Titanic Flop!’

According to the National Enquirer, recent revelations about DiCaprio’s sexual prowess is shattering his ego. Julianne Hough’s teenage niece said in a TikTok video, “My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio… apparently, he’s not good in bed, though.” DiCaprio is reportedly terrified that more negative reviews could be coming soon.

A source says, “Leo has sworn everyone he has ever slept with to secret about their sexcapades and he views these comments as the ultimate betrayal.” The revelations from Hough’s niece have left him, the source explains, “furious and humiliated.” DiCaprio’s had a very public love life, so he’s concerned that one of his other partners may speak up about underwhelming encounters.

Before this revelation, DiCaprio “never had any reason to worry that all the women in his life were having anything less than a great time,” an insider says. He’s been dating Camila Morrone for over three years now, so some feel she should speak out on his behalf. The story concludes with an insider revealing that Dicaprio “says he regrets he ever met” Hough.

It’s All A Bit Grimy

For maybe the first time ever, the Enquirer actually raises an excellent point. A so-called source questions “why [Hough] would share such intimate details with a teenager.” This whole story is just kind of gross because the words aren’t coming from an ex-lover, but a relative of a possible ex.

As for the story itself, Gossip Cop has our doubts. As the tabloid admits, neither Hough nor DiCaprio have commented on this story. How can these so-called sources know how DiCaprio is reacting when he’s not talking?

DiCaprio’s ego is not going to be shattered by one TikTok about a 2013 fling. None of his other partners have stepped forward to comment on his sexual prowess. DiCaprio’s probably too busy vacationing in Malibu and mansion shopping to care.

Other Silly Stories

Gossip Cop debunked this tabloid’s story about DiCaprio being pressured by his mother to propose. He and Morrone are not engaged, but they are still together. The Enquirer also attacked him for hypocritical party hopping on a seaplane, but a source told Gossip Cop that he “didn’t take the seaplane.”

Hough is just the latest supposed enemy for DiCaprio. We’ve already busted stories about the Romeo + Juliet star feuding with George Clooney and Clint Eastwood. With a track record this bad and a total lack of evidence, we can confidently dismiss this story of lost confidence.

